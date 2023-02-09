🔊 Listen to this

Test results show U.S. Sen. John Fetterman didn’t suffer a new stroke, a spokesman said Thursday evening.

He is, however, being monitored for signs of a seizure.

Fetterman, D-Pa., was hospitalized Wednesday after feeling lightheaded while attending a Democratic retreat, his office previously said.

“About an hour ago, Senator John Fetterman received the results of his MRI. According to John’s doctors at The George Washington University Hospital, the results of the MRI, along with the results of all of the other tests the doctors ran, rule out a new stroke,” spokesman Joe Calvello wrote in an email to the media.

“He is being monitored with an EEG for signs of seizure — so far there are no signs of seizure, but he is still being monitored,” Calvello added.

Fetterman, 53, suffered what he later called a near-fatal stroke last May, just days before the Democratic primary. He went on to defeat Republican challenger Mehmet Oz in November’s general election, winning the seat held by former Sen. Pat Toomey, a Lehigh Valley Republican, who chose not to run again.

“We will continue to provide information as it comes in, and we will have more updates as we get them.”

