WILKES-BARRE — City Council voted 4-0 Thursday to approve the transfer of a liquor license for El Tikal Mexican Restaurant & Bar, set to open this month at the Odyssey Fitness Center off Coal Street.

Council held a public hearing on the matter prior to the regular council meeting. There were no objections offered from the public at the hearing.

Council members in attendance were Bill Barrett, Beth McBride, Tony Brooks and John Marconi. Council Chairman Mike Belusko was absent.

Addressing council at the public hearing were Andres Gomez, who will manage El Tikal, and Greg Banks, owner of Odyssey Fitness Center. The two presenters said the bar/restaurant will occupy about 3,500 square feet and will be separate from the fitness center’s space.

Tree-trimming project

Council also voted 4-0 to authorize city officials to sign any and all necessary documents related to awarding a contract to the lowest responsible bidder — Titan Tree Service — in the amount of $103,590 for the Solomon Creek tree trimming project. The payment will be made from the city’s American Rescue Plan funds.

Mayor George Brown said that the trees and overgrowth around the creek had been “let go for several years,” and despite the best efforts of the city’s DPW workers to clean up what they can, a professional service was needed to complete the job.

They mayor said clearing out the overgrowth will make it easier to clean up the creek. He said the city intends to clean out all of the city’s creeks.

Video surveillance upgrade

Council also approved a resolution to purchase equipment to upgrade its video surveillance system in and around City Hall through the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Cooperative Purchasing Program (COSTARS). The purchase price is $22,438.44.

Brooks spoke about the need for having security around City Hall, citing a case in New Jersey where two council members were murdered and a case in the Poconos, where a township supervisor was killed during a public meeting.

Garbage stickers

Council also voted 4-0 to approve the city’s amended litter and disposal ordinance that finalizes the switch from blue garbage bags to garbage stickers.

At council’s meeting two weeks ago, council approved Mayor Brown’s proposal to give residents the option of using small 15-gallon blue bags that cost $1.25 each, or the stickers, that sell for $2 each and can be attached to any garbage bag.

In February 2022, the city changed from bags to stickers on a temporary basis, citing production shortages and supply issues with the large blue bags normally used for garbage collection.

Public comment

During the public comment session, city resident Sam Troy urged council to take a more active role in Wilkes-Barre Area School District issues, noting that the city no longer has a high school.

Brooks, McBride and Brown each took issue with Troy’s claims, reminding him that they have “for years” attended school board meetings and have objected to several issues, including the consolidation of the city’s three high schools into one site in Plains Township.

Ant Marquis, who described himself as a musician and community activist, commended the city for demolishing blighted properties and he urged council to address some issues left behind after the buildings are taken down. Marquis said sidewalks are raised, making it difficult for seniors to walk.

Tim Henry, city attorney, said sidewalks are not the responsibility of the city and that Marquis should check with adjoining property owners for a resolution.

Resident Angel Mathis asked council and the mayor to have streets cleaned more often.

“We have had some mild weather recently, so we can look into bringing the street sweeper out,” Mayor Brown said. “We usually don’t use it during the winter months.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.