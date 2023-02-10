🔊 Listen to this

BERWICK — Two men were charged on allegations they shot at each other Thursday.

Keith Allen Estep, 27, and Stevan Xaviar Mercado II, 27, both of 1908 Fairview Ave., were charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and one count each of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure.

Estep was jailed at the Columbia County Prison for lack of $75,000 bail and Mercado jailed for lack of $50,000 bail.

According to Berwick Police Chief Kenneth J. Strish:

Police responded to a shooting at 1908 Fairview Ave. where Estep reported someone shot at him and he fired back at about 8:45 a.m.

Minutes later, Mercado called police saying he was shot in the leg at the Fairview Avenue address.

Police obtained a search warrant for the residence collecting a firearm, a bullet and multiple discharged cartridges.

Police learned Estep and Mercado were involved in an argument and as Estep was leaving, Mercado fired a shot and missed. Estep walked out of the residence and fired a round into the building.

Mercado was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital.