🔊 Listen to this

NEWPORT TWP. — Former State Rep. Gerald Mullery will begin a new job on Monday — Deputy Secretary of Compensation and Insurance.

Erin James, Communications Director at the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, confirmed that Mullery will begin a new role with L&I on Monday.

“I’m very excited to accept this new role,” Mullery said. “I have two and a half decades of experience in workers compensation as a practitioner. I’ve represented injured workers, employers and insurance companies and I have served as house counsel for a workers compensation insurance company.”

According to L&I’s organizational chart, the Deputy Secretary for Compensation and Insurance oversees:

• State Workers’ Insurance Fund

• Claims Services Division

• Underwriting Division

• Financial Management Division

• Bureau of Workers’ Compensation

• Administrative Support Division

• Claims Management Division

• Health Care Services Review Division

• Self-Insurance Division

• Health and Safety Division

In January 2022, Mullery Thursday announced he would not seek re-election in the 119th Legislative District.

Mullery, 52 of Newport Township, said serving Pennsylvania’s 119th Legislative District in the House of Representatives had been one of the greatest honors of his life.

“I never intended to make public service a life-long career and firmly believe in the concept of the ‘citizen-statesperson,’” Mullery said. “Our founding fathers wanted honorable people of common origin to serve for a limited time, then step aside and let others serve in their place. That is exactly what I intend to do.”

Mullery, a Democrat, said throughout his time in office, he tried to hold true to his original platform of fighting for the creation of family-sustaining jobs, lower taxes, quality public education, safe neighborhoods, and environmental protection.

“Now, it is time for me to seek new challenges and give a fresh voice the opportunity to advocate for Northeastern Pennsylvania’s future,” Mullery said. “I will never be able to adequately express how thankful I am to everyone who has stood by my side during my time in service. My wife and children have been my greatest supporters and together we look forward to the next chapter in our story.

Mullery defeated Bob Morgan and Gary Zingaretti in the Democratic primary of 2010. He then went on to defeat Republican Rick Arnold in November of 2010. Mullery assumed office in January 2011.

In 2012 he ran against Republican Arnold again and successfully defended his seat.

In 2014 Mullery defeated fellow Democrat Tony Bonomo in the 2014 primary. Bonomo, a Hazleton Area School Board member lost by a 3-to-1 vote margin. Mullery was unopposed in the November general election of 2014.

In 2016 Mullery defeated Justin Behrens from Mountain Top in the November 2016 election. In 2018, he again defeated Behrens.

In 2020, Mullery defeated businessman John Chura from West Hazleton in the general election.

Mullery was preceded in the 119th District by John Yudichak, who went on to become the state senator in the 14th Senatorial District.

Mullery and his wife, Michele, are the parents of four children.

Mullery is a graduate of King’s College (B.A.), and the Duquesne University School of Law (J.D.)

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyl.