🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough said Alan Jay Meyers, 17, charged with fatally shooting a 17-year-old girl, will remain jailed at the county correctional facility.

Vough on Friday afternoon presided over the sixth review hearing for Meyers regarding his incarceration at the adult facility.

State police at Hazleton charged Meyers, of Hickory Road, Foster Township, with fatally shooting Kassadey Matulevich, a Hazleton Area cheerleader, inside her home on Sand Hollow Drive in Butler Township on Aug. 27. Meyers and Matulevich were involved in a relationship that apparently turned rocky when Meyers began talking to a 14-year-old girl, court records say.

Review hearings are being held due to Meyers’ age, his mental health and being kept away from other and older inmates. Certain accommodations were made for Meyers, including family visits and recreational activities.

The brief hearing did not address a motion filed by Meyers’ attorneys, Matthew T. Muckler and Christopher O’Donnell, of the Mack, Muckler and Associates law firm in Kingston, to decertify the case and transfer it to juvenile court.

Muckler and Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino said discovery, an exchange of evidence, is proceeding in the case.

Vough said the last review hearing for Meyers will be held March 8, since Meyers turns 18 on March 25.