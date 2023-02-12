🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Today everybody is an expert when it comes to football prognostications.

We all make predictions on who will win the Super Bowl — most come from the heart and not the brain.

Anyway, as Edwardsville’s George Toma prepares his 57th Super Bowl Field in Arizona — 10 days after celebrating his 94th birthday — we will see who knows what they are talking about when it comes to predicting today’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

As Toma, who lives in Kansas City, said, “Give it your best — and then some.”

We shall see, sir.

My pick? Eagles 31, Chiefs 14.

Here are the predictions from our esteemed panel of fearless forecasters. You’ll recognize many of the names, but probably not all.

The Picks

Gov. Josh Shapiro, Eagles

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, Eagles 107-7

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, Eagles 51-46

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, Eagles 34-20

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, Eagles 42-35

Sen. Lisa Baker, Eagles 31-24

Tom Williams, Eagles 24-21

Judge Correale Stevens, Eagles 38-24

Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, Eagles 24-16

Rep. Aaron Kaufer, Eagles 28-24

Lou Barletta, Eagles 30-23

Rep. Alec Ryncavage, Eagles 28-24

Rep. Mike Cabell, Chiefs 28-24

WB Mayor George Brown, Eagles 35-10

Cathy Payne, WB City Clerk, Eagles 31-28

Tyler Ryan, Eagles 36-33

Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, Greater WV Chamber, Eagles 38-24

Larry Newman, Diamond City Partnership, Eagles 28-24

Shelby Monk, Diamond City Partnership, Eagles 28-24

David Pedri, Luzerne Foundation, Eagles 427-7

Bill Barrett, WB Council, Eagles 28-17

Tony Brooks, WB Council, Eagles 14-7

Nanticoke Mayor Kevin Coughlin, Eagles 34-27

Plymouth Mayor Frank Coughlin, Eagles 31-27

Pittston Mayor Mike Lombardo, Eagles 27-20

Alexis Eroh, Plymouth Council, Eagles 35-10

Bill Dixon, Plymouth Council, Chiefs 24-21

John Z. Thomas, Plymouth Council, Eagles 35-21

Adam Morehart, Plymouth Council, Eagles 38-27

Luzerne County Election Director Eryn Harvey, Eagles 27-24

Luzerne County Council Vice Chair John Lombardo, Eagles 34-26

Luzerne County Council Tim McGinley, Eagles 24-21

Luzerne County Council Brian Thornton, Chiefs 26-23

Luzerne County Council Matthew Mitchell, Eagles 23-20

Luzerne County Council Kevin Lescavage, Eagles 42-21

Luzerne County Council Lee Ann McDermott, Eagles 28-21

Luzerne County Acting Manager Brian Swetz, Eagles 33-27

Paul Keating, Kingston Administrator, Chiefs 27-23

Sam Guesto, Hanover Twp. Manager, Eagles 28-17

Fr. Tom Looney, King’s College President, Eagles 27-24

Dr. Greg Cant, President Wilkes University, Eagles 31-21

Tom Leary, President LCCC, Chiefs 28-24

Tracey Selingo, Fork Over Love, Eagles 28-24

Attorney Dave Selingo, Eagles 17-7

Chelsea Strub, WNEP, Eagles 24-20

Bill Jones, United Way, Eagles 24-20

Holly Pilcavage, Coal Creative, Eagles 24-10

Joell Yarmel, F.M. Kirby Center, Eagles 41-33

Brian Benedetti, Fine Arts Fiesta, Eagles 31-24

Donna Sedor, Telespond, Eagles 27-17

Jim Martin, Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame, Eag;es 24-19

Jim Brogna, Allied Services, Eagles 27-13

P.J. Pribula, county GOP Chair, Chiefs 27-21

Kathy Bozinski, county Democratic Chair, Eagles 31-27

Tom Blaskiewicz, Eagles 34-28

Renita Fennick Zezza, Eagles 35-24

Sally Gillespie, Eag;es 27-24

Alan K. Stout, Visit Luzerne County, Chiefs 27-24

Carl Beardsley, WB/Scranton Airport, Eagles 35-29

Gary Bernstein, JCC, Eagles 31-24

Sean Gerow, Family Services Assoc., Eagles 24-21

Dave Kuharchik, Eagles 28-27

Gerry O’Donnell, Eagles 27-17

Bob Borwick, Eagles 24-20

Matthew Anderson, Rising Light Ridge, Eagles 34-27

Terry Ostrowski, Earth Conservancy, Eagles 28-21

Nicole Romeo, Back Mountain Chamber, Chiefs 38-31

Neil Brazitis, Eagles 28-17

Bob Shivy, Eagles 35-28

Rich Pries, Eagles 27-17

Deidre Miller Kaminski, Chiefs 20-17

Frank Kaminski, Eagles 17-13

Mark Nilon, Eagles 27-23

Heather Cawley, Eagles 29-21

Barbara Shevock DiGiovanni, Chiefs 21-17

Vince DiGiovanni, Chiefs 35-28

Charles Luce, Eagles 24-20

Jody Busch, Eagles 37-31

Jessica Cronauer, Leadership Northeast, Eagles 21-18

Lori Nocito, Eagles 28-21

William Lewis, Eagles 31-25

Christopher Fragassi, Chiefs 24-17

Owen Martin, Eagles 37-34

Finn McGowan, Chiefs 27-20

Frank “Scooter” Cerreta, Chiefs 34-26

Aldo Sartorio, Eagles 36-20

Frank Sartorio, Eagles 27-10

Francis DiBiasi, Eagles 17-10

Larry Vojtko, WVIA, Eagles 28-24

Jim Cummings, Mericle Development, Eagles 30-20

Dan Casey, Bonner Chevrolet, Eagles 27-21

Ruth Corcoran, Corcoran Communications, Eagles 27-17

Alysa Scavone, HODI Center, Eagles 28-17

Mike Harper, Sharper Embroidery, Eagles 27-23

Sean Tracy, Chiefs, 38-34

Al Jones, California, Eagles 31-17

Ted Wampole, Chiefs 30-21

Will Beekman, Mohegan Sun Arena, Chiefs 48-24

Katie Beekman, GM Scranton/W-B RailRiders, Chiefs 34-27

Former Sen. John Yudichak, Eagles 34-24

Robert Tamburro, Developer, Chiefs 24-21

Terry Womelsdorf, Eagles 29-28

Jatnan Temarantz, Eagles 24-23

Amanda Loucks, Grotto Pizza, Eagles 31-27

Frank Picchi, Eagles 28-14

John Rosick Sr., Eagles 35-32

JK Karavis, Plymouth Rotary, Eagles 31-20

Dr. Shelly Karavis, Eagles 38-28

Thomas P. Hogan, Esq., Plymouth Rotary, Eagles 42-35

Suzanne Pickering, Plymouth Rotary, Eagles 31-28

Mary Jo Charney, Plymouth Rotary, Chiefs 28-14

Marie Ondish, Plymouth Rotary, Eagles 35-24

Eric Cheatley, Plymouth Rotary, Chiefs 31-27

Lorree Levulis, Plymouth Rotary, Eagles 27-21

Mike Klopotoski, Plymouth Rotary, Eagles 31-17

Ahmad Ali, Greater WV Chamber, 41-24

Paul Krzywicki, Wright Center, Eagles 24-21

Chuck Peterman, Chiefs 38-17

Bob “Zag” Zagorsky, Chiefs 31-24

Bob Curry, Hazleton Integration Project, Eagles 31-27

Times Leader Staff Picks

Our own team chimed in as well:

Andrew Mok, Co-Owner, Eagles 38-35

Kerry Miscavage, Publisher, Eagles 28-20

Marc Couchot, Eagles 38-21

Linda Byrnes, Eagles 31-27

Derek Levarse, Eagles 31-27

John Erzar, Chiefs 34-21

Ed Lewis, Eagles 32-24

John Nolan, Eagles 28-14

Diane McGee, Chiefs 27-20

Val Andres, Chiefs 27-24

Kevin Carroll, Chiefs 34-24

Clarence Newcomb, Chiefs 24-21

Maureen Dessoye, Eagles 23-9

Mitchell Hall, Eagles 32-26

Gabby Lang, Chiefs 31-27

