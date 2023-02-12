🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre City Councilman Tony Brooks (District B) announced for reelection at a recent fundraiser at MVD Restaurant in Rolling Mill Hill.

Brooks, 58, a Republican, is the director of the Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society and curator of the Zebulon Butler House Museum. He is seeking a third term on City Council.

“I’m honored to be known as the ‘Councilman that makes house calls.’ I want to thank the residents of downtown, Iron Triangle and Rolling Mill Hill for the opportunity to serve and help them with issues at City Hall,” Brooks said in a release issued Sunday. “I have an open-door policy and office hours at my house, 117 West Ross St., every Monday or if you call me on my cell at 570-793-3631, I will come to your house right away any day of the week. I love helping my neighbors.”

For 20 years Brooks has been an active member of the Downtown Residents’ Association and co-founded the Rolling Mill Hill/Iron Triangle Residents’ Association in 2016 to address neighbors’ concerns and issues.

“It’s an immense responsibility and an honor to be an advocate for my neighbors and the neighborhoods that I represent on the City Council. I was born in the old Dana Street Hospital. In fact, Dr. Decker still has his office sign hanging out at Loomis and Jones. I grew up swimming in the Parrish Street Pool and now, I live downtown and am lucky to have bought an historic property to restore and preserve,” he said.

“I will continue to be an advocate for repairing the Hazle Street wall. I am pleased with all the new playground equipment at Spruce Street Park and Rolling Mill Hill Park. But most proud that we were able to save our neighborhood library branch at Stanton and Airy Streets.”

Brooks said he was running for reelection because “there is much more work to do in Wilkes-Barre, while I am glad we purchased new street sweepers, we need to create a reliable weekly schedule for alternate side parking for residents to move their cars to clean the streets. Public safety and security is always a priority. And the engine that drives everything is economic development, I am very pleased to see 44 businesses open their doors through the city’s new business development program.”

For more information visit http://www.facebook.com/TonyBrooksWB.