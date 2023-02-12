Project at YMCA’s Charlotte Casterline Early Learning Center also aided by Home Depot employees

The renovation plans have been assisted by employees from Home Depot, with John Fronczek (left) and Stephanie Vazquez among the members from Home Depot’s Team Depot initiative.

From left: Steph Fernandes, Chris Arnold, Mike Thomas and Steven Cooper work on the proposed ‘art room’ at the Casterline Early Learning Center. Fernandes, Thomas and Cooper are members of the Arts and Harmony group, while Arnold came out to assist his wife, Fernandes, with the project.

The ‘Arts and Harmony’ group from the current Leadership Northeast class has begun renovating the third floor of the Casterline Early Learning Center to turn the rooms up there into a space for children to learn about and explore music and the arts. From left, a few of the Arts and Harmony team: Therese Paxton, Suzanne Kennedy, Joanne Quaglia and Ashley Hoffman.

FORTY FORT — As it sits right now, the top floor of the YMCA’s Charlotte Casterline Early Learning Center remains vacant, stripped down to the bones as it undergoes renovation.

Thanks to the hard work and vision of one of this year’s Leadership Northeast teams, the Center’s third floor won’t be vacant for long: it will transform into a space for the YMCA’s students to explore their creativity and learn about music and the arts.

As part of Leadership Northeast’s Community Impact Project, the Arts and Harmony group has partnered with the Wyoming Valley YMCA to renovate the Casterline Center’s third floor, with the assistance of a group of Home Depot employees.

The group was hard at work Saturday morning, painting the walls of the many third-floor rooms that will soon provide a space for children to receive quality music and arts education.

“When we came together to pick our project, we all knew we wanted to do something with kids, but we didn’t know what,” said Joanne Quaglia, a member of the Arts and Harmony team. “The YMCA had actually sent a proposal to Leadership Northeast asking for help with the renovation…when we read that proposal, we said ‘Yeah, that’s it’.”

Planning for the project began back in October, and the team got into the building in November to begin the process of cleaning out some of the wallpaper and carpets, getting the space ready to be redone.

“We took down all the wallpaper, than we had to fix some of the walls and do some spackling and sanding,” Quaglia said.

The renovation effort was boosted by the Team Depot initiative at Home Depot, which not only brought supplies into the project, but also a dedicated team of Home Depot employees to offer a helping hand.

“We reached out to Home Depot for in-kind donations, and they said they would also send a volunteer team over,” Quaglia said. “They’ve been a gigantic help.”

“What Team Depot is about is reaching out to the local communities, and working with the communities,” said Susan Howison, the captain of the local Team Depot group. “We reach out, and we give back.”

The volunteers, clad in orange for Home Depot and blue for Leadership Northeast, fanned out through the third floor, working on several empty rooms to get a fresh coat of paint applied to the walls.

One room was pointed out as the future “art room,” while in another room, a baby grand piano sat in the middle of the volunteers, covered by a blanket to keep it dry.

“They wanted to create a music and art space up here, geared toward teaching kids the fundamentals about art and music,” Quaglia said.

The Leadership Northeast class graduates in May, and work is expected to continue in the Casterline Early Learning Center through then as the third floor is transformed.

For the volunteers dedicating their time and effort so that the YMCA could bring the gifts of art and music to their early learners, the experience has made an incredible impact on them.

“I think we were all drawn to helping the kids in our area,” said Ashley Hoffman, one of the Art and Harmony team members.

“All of us are business-type people, we definitely stepped out of our comfort zones,” Quaglia said. “Leadership Northeast really gave us that platform to grow in so many different ways and to help the community.”