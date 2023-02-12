🔊 Listen to this

George Toma, a native of Edwardsville, has been in charge of field preparations for all 57 Super Bowls. He displays the three championship rings he was given by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Edwardsville native George Toma, who has been the head groundskeeper at all 57 NFL Super Bowls, was inducted into the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.

George Toma, center, in the Eagles end zone with his ‘Pennsylvania crew.’ From left: Ryan Toma (George’s son); Eddie Harbaugh, Philadelphia Eagles; Tony Leonard, Eagles head groundskeeper; Zach Longenecker, Raiders head groundskeeper and a native of Hershey; Shawn Mackin, Eagles assistant head and Penn State graduate.

Edwardsville native George Toma at State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona, site of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Toma, 94, has been in charge of field preparations for all 57 Super Bowl games.

WILKES-BARRE — Edwardsville native George Toma has been in charge of field preparations for all 57 Super Bowls.

Super Bowl LVII might be his last one.

“I’m getting old, Bill,” Toma said during a phone conversation. “I’m 94 now and I can’t do everything I used to do.”

And then Toma offered this.

“Maybe next year I’ll be in heaven and I’ll look down and say, ‘great job, the field looks beautiful,’” Toma said. “Or maybe I’ll be in hell and I’ll look up and check out the root system.”

Toma has built a career that has taken him around the world and he is admired and respected as the main man when it comes to athletic field maintenance and preparation.

He has earned the nicknames of “The Sod God” and “Nitty Gritty Dirt Man” and he has written books and he has spoken at seminars and he has trained nearly every head groundskeeper working today — either in person or through his legendary teachings.

“Like I say every year, the handprints of everyone from Wyoming Valley are on all 57 Super Bowl fields,” Toma said. “I will always love the Valley With a Heart.”

So when Toma talks about this being his final Super Bowl, it’s hard to imagine. As the NFL’s Ed Mangan has always said, “It wouldn’t be a Super Bowl without George Toma.”

And as Toma talked about his possible retirement, he also said something else.

“When I told the crew that this was probably my last Super Bowl, they stopped me,” Toma said. “They said they wouldn’t hear of it — that next year they would come and get me if they had to.”

Then Toma acquiesced a bit.

“Well, next year is a long way off,” he said. “We’ll see how I feel and go from there.”

Lee Keller, owner of Sportsturf Consultants, Burlington, Vermont, has been with Toma since 1987 — Toma refers to Keller as his “fourth son.”

Keller agreed with the NFL’s Mangan, that it wouldn’t be a Super Bowl without Toma in charge.

“I told George that I will come to Kansas City and get him to take him to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII,” Keller said. “George is like my dad — I’ve learned so much from his, as have so many others. It’s like a great pyramid — George is at the top and we’re all below.”

Now Toma’s focus went to Sunday’s big game — as always, Toma is concerned most about how the field looks and that it’s safe for the players.

The game is being called “the Andy Reid Bowl,” because the heralded coach has led both the Chiefs and the Eagles during his career.

Super Bowl LVII has also been deemed “the Kelce Bowl,” because brothers Jason (Eagles) and Travis (Chiefs) will face each other in the game.

But we all know that this is the “George Toma Bowl” because Toma has worked for the Chiefs and he hails from Pennsylvania.

“I guess my right side says I’m for the Chiefs and my left side is for the Eagles,” Toma said. “But (NFL Commissioner) Roger Goodell always tells me that I work for the NFL and I have to remain neutral.”

Toma said he and his 30-plus member crew have been “working our fannies off” getting State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, ready for Super Bowl LVII.

“We’ve been working 18-hour days,” Toma said. “This is the second best field we’ve ever had — the first was Super Bowl 41 in Miami’s Dolphins Stadium.”

Toma is forever proud that he grew up in “The Valley With A Heart.” He said a family brought him a package filled with Polish food that he cant wait to cook up.

“Proud” is the first word that comes out when you talk to George Toma’s family — his three sons — Chip, Rick and Ryan — and his niece, Susan Dulski Dicton, and her husband, Ed, and his older sister, Catherine Dulski.

Back in the “good old days” George played football and baseball with his buddies and he learned his trade at Artillery Park from his neighbor, Stan Scheckler. That sent Toma on a storied career as head groundskeeper for all 57 Super Bowls, making a name for himself in the groundskeeping world.

But a Wyoming Valley baseball park on Northampton Street in Kingston is where it all began.

In 2014, when Toma came home for a visit — and again in 2022 — he had this to say:

“I’ve lived in Kansas City since 1957, but this is my home. The Valley With A Heart is where I tell everybody I’m from — it’s on every Super Bowl credential I’ve worn. The people here are like family. If it weren’t for what I learned here at this place, I wouldn’t be where I am today. This will always be my home town.”

Toma’s father died when George was 10. The family lived on Swallow Street and his neighbor across the street was Scheckler, who worked as groundskeeper for the Wilkes-Barre Barons of the Class A Eastern League.

“He was like a father to me,” Toma said. “I learned a lot from him.”

Toma started hanging around at the park with Scheckler around 1941. Scheckler took Toma under his wing. Toma watched and listened and worked hard, learning his trade.

In 1946, Toma became head groundskeeper at Artillery and Scheckler took over driving the team bus and doubled as the trainer.

Toma held the position until 1950 when he entered the military and went to Korea. He returned in 1953 to find no baseball at Artillery — Wilkes-Barre had lost its franchise to Reading.

George and Catherine both attended Edwardsville High School. Their dad, George Sr., died young and their mom, Mary lived to 86.

George said his family taught him his solid work ethic.

“It comes from all of the people whose hard work built Wyoming Valley,” George said. “All those coal miners who worked so hard underneath the ground. I do my work on top of the ground.”

Toma said he often makes Pennsylvania connections to players and coaches who have been in the Super Bowl — even several Wyoming Valley connections.

Before heading to Glendale, Toma was in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the SFMA (Sports Field Management Association) annual conference. Toma is one of the founders of SFMA, one of its supporters and he has served and continues to serve as a mentor for many of those in the sports turf industry.

SFMA says in its conference brochure that “Toma continues to emphasize the importance of the entire crew in effective sports turf management. He also has proven that starting from the ground up, it’s possible to achieve your highest goals — if you love what you do and give it your all” — and as Toma always says, “and then some.”

To honor all that Toma has achieved — and that list is extraordinary — and to keep the “and then some” spirit growing and thriving within SFMA, the organization established the George Toma Golden Rake Award — awarded annually to someone who is on that quest to reach their goals.

“The George Toma Golden Rake Award acknowledges the superior performance of a sports turf crew member in ‘on the job’ activities and in community service,” SFMA states.

Toma said he is proud and grateful for having been inducted in 2022 into the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame John Louis Popple Chapter with 13 other deserving local sports notables.

A few years ago, Toma laid out a Wiffle Ball field in his neighbor’s back yard in Kansas City. Every year, that field hosts a tournament for charity, and it has raised several hundreds of thousands of dollars for veterans programs.

When he stood in Artillery Park last summer, Toma said, “This is my home. The Valley With A Heart is where I tell everybody I’m from. The people here are like family. If it weren’t for what I learned here at this place, I wouldn’t be where I am today. This will always be my hometown.”

When Edwardsville Borough honored Toma in August 2022 with “George Toma Day,” Toma left them with an emotional speech that ended appropriately with:

“May all your fortunes be as numerous as blades of grass.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.