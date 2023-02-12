🔊 Listen to this

On display at the Ellsworth home are this signed Len Dawson throw back jersey with an official Kansas City Super Bowl IV patch and a photo of Dawson during Super Bowl IV.

For Bill Ellsworth of Edwardsville, loyalty is everything and there are two things he is loyal to above all else: his wife, Amy and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite being a lifelong fan, Bill doesn’t quite know where it started. There was, as he put it, just something about them. In fact, he and his group of childhood friends were fans long before the Chiefs appeared in their second Super Bowl in 1970, winning against the Minnesota Vikings 23-7.

“I still run into my friend, Eddie Thomas,” Bill Ellsworth said, during an interview at his home on Wednesday evening. “When I see him, I’ll ask the same question: how’s your family, have you seen any of the old guys, how about those Chiefs?”

In fact, loving the Chiefs is a family affair for the Ellsworths. They’re set to watch Super Bowl LVII with their daughters, Rachel and Lydia, who are coming to town just for the occasion. It’s sure to be a lively Sunday evening.

“It’ll be loud here,” Amy admitted. “Loud cheering or loud crying — either one.”

Bill isn’t worried. He’s “very confident” the Chiefs will win this one. Bill credits quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who joined the Chiefs in 2017, with the team’s recent success. Mahomes led the Chiefs to victory during Super Bowl LIV, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. Mahomes received Super Bowl MVP for his performance.

After 50 years the historic win was worth the wait. The 2019 season was especially exciting for Bill who, as a present from Amy for his 60th birthday, visited Arrowhead stadium for the first time. It was an experience he isn’t likely to forget.

Although Bill and Amy are used to be surrounded by Eagles, Giants and Cowboys fans alike, being one of the only houses in Edwardsville with a Kansas City Chiefs flag in the front yard does have its perks.

You see, George Toma, the famous groundskeeper for Arrowhead stadium, who recently turned 94, is from Edwardsville. According to Amy, one day while Toma was visiting his sister, he ended up passing their home. Upon seeing Bill’s Chiefs flag proudly displayed Toma, who fans know as the ‘God of Sod,’ went home to Kansas City and sent Bill and Amy a postcard.

Amy continued: “We have a Christmas card from him and his wife.” George also sent Bill some memorabilia and even autographed Bill’s copy of his book, “George Toma: Nitty Gritty Dirt Man.”

However, Bill’s most prized possession would have to be his signed Len Dawson jersey. Dawson, who died last year at the age of 84, was the Chiefs quarterback during Super Bowl IV. The number 16 jersey, hung proudly on the wall behind a protective glass frame, has the official Kansas City Super Bowl IV patch along with a picture of Dawson playing in that game.

As for the Eagles, Bill wishes them luck — just not too much. Regardless, whatever happens during Super Bowl LVII, it’s safe to say that Bill and Amy will be cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs for years to come. The love of the game is as strong as ever.

“It has never left us,” Bill said, smiling. “It has never left us all these years.”