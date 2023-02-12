Birds are fan favorites around here, but Chiefs have local backers, too

WILKES-BARRE — Philadelphia is a two-hour drive down the Northeast Extension, give or take.

Google Maps says Kansas City is over 1,100 miles away — and a 16.5-hour drive, should you choose to try that.

So perhaps it’s not surprising that a lot of Philadelphia Eagles green (or is it teal?) has shown up around Northeastern Pennsylvania ahead of tonight’s Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs have some dedicated fans around here too, though.

One home on Blackman Street is flying the flags of both teams, but that doesn’t make it a house divided.

Rather, there’s one super fan who will likely be happy whatever the outcome.

“Well, I’ve been a fan of both of teams since I was younger,” said Amber Bailey, as an Eagles banner fluttered in the breeze Saturday afternoon from one corner of the porch while a slightly larger Chiefs flag furled and unfurled over the front steps.

She’s just happy her favorite NFC and AFC teams made it to the big game.

Surely Bailey must have a preference, though?

After all, Bailey stepped out to talk with a reporter wearing a bright crimson Chiefs jersey.

“I am rooting for Kansas City,” she acknowledged with a smile, “but I will be happy no matter which way it goes.”

As readers will find elsewhere in today’s Times Leader, we spoke with another passionate Chiefs fan, Bill Ellsworth of Edwardsville, whose loyalty to KC goes back decades.

And a totally non-scientific poll on the Times Leader’s social media pages garnered 358 votes from people hoping the Eagles will win, and 181 votes from people hoping the Chiefs will win — a clear majority for the birds, but Kansas City was well represented.

Everyone has their reasons for which teams they support.

Sometimes it’s about geography, or passions handed down through families, or nostalgia for the greatness of earlier years.

Bailey grew up in Wilkes-Barre, and said she inherited her love for the Chiefs from her mom, who also grew up locally.

She also has passed that loyalty down to her daughter, Abigail Kochanski, who will be rooting for KC tonight.

Bailey also admits she’s a big fan of the current Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, who she has been following since he played college ball at Texas Tech.

But again, Bailey is looking at tonight as a win-win: She, her daughter and her boyfriend hanging out at home to watch the game.

“It’s gonna be a good time, especially with both my teams in it,” Bailey said. “So cool!”