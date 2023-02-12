🔊 Listen to this

Matt and Maria Choman will be in Philadelphia on Tuesday — Maria is donating one of her kidneys to her husband on Valentine’s Day. The Chomans met in high school 45 years ago. They have five children and Betsy, their black Lab, seen with the couple.

Matt and Maria Choman with their one-year-old black Lab Betsy, as they talk about Valentine’s Day, when Maria will donate one of her kidneys to her husband in Philadelphia.

Maria Choman wrote this note to her husband, Matt, when she found out she would be donating one of her kidneys to him on Valentine’s Day. The note, written in a hand-drawn heart, reads: ‘I gave you my heart 45 years ago. On Valentine’s Day you’ll get my kidney. XOXO’

WILKES-BARRE — For most people the symbol of Valentine’s Day is a heart.

For Maria and Matt Choman, it’s a kidney.

When Maria found out she was “a sufficient match” to donate one of her kidneys to her husband, Matt, she never hesitated.

“It was a no-brainer,” Maria said, sitting on her sectional couch next to Matt and with Betsy, their one-year-old black Lab, between them.”

Matt was quick to say Maria is far more than a “sufficient match.”

“She’s the perfect match,” Matt said.

Matt said he knew that when 45 years ago Maria asked him out on a date. Matt was a junior at then-Bishop Hoban High School and Maria was a sophomore.

So these lifelong sweethearts are now facing a major time in their lives. Matt, 61, and Maria 60, will travel to Philadelphia on Monday. The transplant surgery is scheduled for Tuesday at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School.

That’s right — Valentine’s Day.

Matt then brought out a note that Maria gave him when she found out the surgery was scheduled and she would be donating one of her kidneys to her husband.

The note, written in a hand-drawn heart, reads:

“I gave you my heart 45 years ago. On Valentine’s Day you’ll get my kidney. XOXO”

The Chomans live on Oxford Street. They have five children: Ashlee, 36; Matt Jr., 34; Kathryn, 32; Christian, 29; and Jordan, 24. Matt, a former basketball coach at Bishop Hoban, worked at UGI and is retired now. Maria works as an office manager.

Maria said each of the kids offered to get tested to see if they were a match — all willing to donate one of their kidneys to their dad.

But Maria quickly dismissed the thought, telling her children that she’s “got this.”

It’s been a long journey for the Chomans — three and a half years. The surgery was delayed several times — COVID, other health issues, and flooding in 2021 when nearby Solomon Creek overflowed and severely damaged their home.

Matt has had to endure dialysis treatments for many months until the surgery could be scheduled.

“I was on vacation with friends when I got the call that I was a match,” Maria said.

When Matt drove to Philadelphia to pick Maria up at the airport, he said Maria jumped in the car.

“She told me, ‘I can’t wait to give you my kidney,’” Matt said.

And now, just a couple of days before surgery, Matt and Maria are preparing for a Valentine’s Day perhaps unlike any other.

Maria will be first in the process as surgeons remove one of her kidneys, while Matt will then be prepped to receive it.

“I told them I want a picture of it,” Maria said, speaking of a photograph of her donated kidney. “And I can’t wait to see how Matt tops this Valentine’s Day gift.”

Post-surgery, the recovery for both will be long. Maria will be in the hospital for around three days and Matt for five days. Then they will recover at home and follow-up exams will be frequent and medications will be taken.

But the prognosis look good and Matt and Maria are looking forward to a long life together.

Matt and Maria live in what was once the home of Matt’s mother’s business, Oxford Floral. Matt’s mom, Terry, ran the business for many years until her passing in 2001.

Sitting comfortably on the couch with Betsy between them, Matt and Maria said they are looking forward to the surgery — they said they are not at all afraid.

“We really are excited,” Maria said. “We’ve gotten over so many hurdles to get here. And we can’t say enough about all the support we’ve received from our family and friends.”

So this weekend, Matt and Maria will pack for Philadelphia and attend Mass at their parish, St. Al’s.

And then on Monday they will head to Philadelphia for the surgery.

“She’s my anchor,” Matt said of Maria. “She’s always been there for me.”

Godspeed is often said to wish someone a successful journey.

Godspeed, Matt and Maria.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.