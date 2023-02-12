🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — An early-morning shooting on Darling Street has left one woman dead and a suspect in custody, according to Wilkes-Barre City police.

Nathanile San Martin, of Wilkes-Barre, was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly shot and killed a woman inside his Darling Street residence, according to an update from the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department.

The woman was not identified by name in the initial police update.

According to the update, officers were called to 42 Darling Street around 5:48 a.m. Sunday on a possible domestic dispute with reports of a gunshot heard.

The officers responding to the scene encountered the suspect, the victim and several witnesses.

Life-saving measures were attempted at the scene until medics arrived to take the victim to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her wounds, according to police.

The initial investigation shows that Martin and the victim were involved in a verbal dispute. According to the police update, Martin went into a bedroom and fired a shot from a handgun. The victim went into the bedroom, and a second gunshot was heard.

Martin was taken into custody and transported back to police headquarters for processing and arraignment. A search of the court system for arraignment paperwork in this case was initially unsuccessful.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.