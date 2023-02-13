🔊 Listen to this

The body of a Luzerne County woman was discovered near the Susquehanna River in Montour County on Saturday.

Amy Gregory, 37, was identified by the Montour County Coroner’s office after her body was discovered in Mayberry Township late Saturday afternoon.

According to the coroner’s office, the body was discovered by individuals walking near the Susquehanna River.

Authorities have been searching for Gregory since she was reported missing by her family on Dec. 22, 2022.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.