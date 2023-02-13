🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County has publicly advertised the human resources director position, which is vacant due to Angela Gavlick’s recent resignation to accept employment outside county government.

Gavlick oversaw county human resources for more than six years. It is a key management post in county government, which employs approximately 1,400 workers — many covered by 10 collective bargaining agreements and three memorandums of understanding.

Advertised at $85,000, the position is posted in the human resources department career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org. The deadline for applications is midnight on Feb. 20.

County human resources business partner Jessica Beishline is serving as acting human resources director, said county Administrative Services Division Head Jennifer Pecora.

Beishline was first hired as a county human resources generalist in October 2018 and promoted to business partner in March 2022, records show.

Election Board

The county’s five-citizen election board will hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. Monday to certify results of the Jan. 31 special election for state senator in the 27th District.

A link to attend the meeting remotely has been posted under council’s Authorities/Boards/Commissions online meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

New workers

The county hired 34 employees in January, according to the newly posted monthly personnel report.

Eleven are prison correctional officers receiving $17.27 per hour — Tanya Amigon, Laura Brown, Francis Chalker, Arcenio Deleon, Dyonna Hill, Casey Kusma, David Massaker, Tanya Meehan, Alyssa Newell, Adam Rivera and Tyler Smith. Barrie Kepp also was hired as a prison nurse at $28.10 per hour.

The other new employees, along with their positions and hourly pay: Enid Alonso, domestic relations clerk/typist, $13.56; Ashley Banditelli, Jenna Kurent, Maryrose Pope, Kaylary Santos and Courtney Slapo, 911 telecommunicators, $18.15; Deandrea Brown, Joyssen Gonzalez, Nicholas Sandri, Joshua Warman and Christina Webb, deputy sheriffs, $15.81; Kate DiPietro, Amavi Ogoubi, Cory Ruda and Wilhelmina Townes-Dennis, Children and Youth caseworker 1s, $20.30; Kelly Felici, Aging Agency case aide, $16.66; Jason Jarrett, road/bridge equipment operator, $15.26; Angela Kern, drug/alcohol case management specialist, $20.66; Marie McCarroll and Francine Miller, Children and Youth clerk/typists, $14.57; Colleen McGovern, Mental Health/Developmental Services clerk/typist, $16.92; and Adam Yozwiak, planning/zoning staff, $23.08.

Departures

One employee retired last month — 911 telecommunicator specialist Stephen Matello.

Seventeen workers resigned in January. Seven were in Children and Youth: caseworker 1 Ashley Banos; clerk/typist Krystal Delacruz; casworkers 2s Lissette Garcia, Maria Starner and Angela Wright; caseworker supervisor Kristie Hontz; and social service aide Ardelia James.

The other resignations: deputy sheriffs John Bryan and Darrin Capece; aging care manager Stefanie Calachino; public defender clerk/stenographer Jacqualyn Kocher; prison corrections officers Khalil Lewis, Mitchell O’Donnell and Chanthal Silfee; assistant district attorney Kimberly Moraski; public defender clerk Jessica Swalla; and building/grounds custodial worker Douglas Waymire.

Four workers were terminated, according to the report: corrections officer Daniella DeAngelo; 911 telecommunicators Dayanara Mercado-Rivera and Jessica Watkins; and Children and Youth clerk/typist Crystal Mullen.

Promotions

Three employees advanced to new positions through the internal merit hiring process.

The workers, along with their new positions and hourly compensation: Jocelyn Bascomb, Children and Youth caseworker supervisor, $25.27; Anthony Calabro, sheriff lieutenant, $22.62; and Dwayne McDavitt, prison lieutenant, $30.29.

