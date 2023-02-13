🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man allegedly driving a stolen Hyundai Elantra initiated a pursuit that began on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and passed through multiple municipalities ending in Pittston early Saturday morning.

Brett Michael Cooley, 34, of Regent Street, was arrested when he abandoned the vehicle on Vine Street in Pittston, according to court records.

Cooley was allegedly in possession of a pipe with suspected crack cocaine when he was apprehended.

According to the criminal complaint:

A city police officer was behind a stopped Hyundai Elantra at Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and Conyngham Avenue at about 4:30 a.m. The officer was aware the Hyundai was reported stolen in Avoca.

The officer continued to follow the vehicle until the driver, identified as Cooley, accelerated at a high rate of speed initiating a pursuit.

Cooley drove onto New Grant Street, Chapel Street, Scott Street, Kidder Street and turned onto state Route 315 traveling northbound, the complaint says.

Police estimated Cooley was driving in excess of 115 mph on Route 315 where he turned onto Oak Street in Pittston Township. Cooley allegedly continued to refuse to stop for pursuing officers and turned onto the Pittston Bypass, drove through grass near Color World and turned onto South Main Street in Jenkins Township and into Plains Township.

Cooley turned into the PNC Bank lot and drove through the ATM Drive-Thru lane before turning back onto Main Street traveling north, and turned onto Courtright Street and “blasted through the intersection” of North River Street, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say Cooley turned onto Robert Street, North Mitchell Street and onto Reese Street driving on property of Green Valley Landscaping nearly striking several pursuing police cruisers.

Cooley allegedly drove north on North River Street through Jenkins Township, turned onto Market Street and Main Street driving through Pittston City and across the Fort Jenkins Bridge into West Pittston.

While in West Pittston, police said Cooley turned onto Linden Street and went airborne when he cross the intersection of Luzerne Avenue nearly loosing control of the vehicle, the complaint says.

Cooley drove back across the Fort Jenkins Bridge into Pittston driving on Kennedy Boulevard where he swerved to avoid a stopped vehicle and struck a curb that eventually deflated the tires on the Hyundai, according to the complaint.

Police allege Cooley continued to drive on flattened tires until he turned going the wrong way on East Columbus Avenue and turned onto Vine Street where he abandoned the vehicle.

Cooley was tackled by an officer and stunned by a Taser.

Cooley was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on charges of receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude police, evading arrest, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and traffic citations. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.