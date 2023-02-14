🔊 Listen to this

Hanover Township police and representatives from Earth Conservancy are asking for the public’s help after approximately 150 used tires were illegally dumped on Earth Conservancy property sometime last week.

The tires were discovered on Friday after a tip was sent to the Eastern Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation (EPCAMR) to check out Leuder’s Creek, a tributary to Nanticoke Creek along Front Street.

There, approximately 150 used tires were found having been dumped over the culvert into the creek, blocking the channel completely according to the EPCAMR.

Earth Conservancy is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible; tipsters could contact Terry Ostrowski at 570-823-3445 for more information.

The Hanover Township Police Department is also investigating the incident, and is asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-825-1254 or via the department’s Facebook page.