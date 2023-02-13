🔊 Listen to this

A 15-year-old female was life flighted to a local hospital after she was hit by a school bus in Berwick on Monday.

Berwick police chief Kenneth Strish sent out a press release Monday about the incident, saying that the victim sustained significant injuries to her head and legs and was transported via Life Flight from Crispin Field to a Geisinger facility for treatment.

Strish said that his department had not received any further updates about the condition of the victim. The victim’s name was not released, although Strish did indicate in his press release that she was a member of the Berwick school district’s cross-country team.

According to the release, officers were called to the intersection of Summerhill Avenue and North Chestnut Street around 3 p.m. on Monday for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

It was determined that the victim was running as part of practice, and attempted to cross the intersection when she was struck by a school bus traveling east on Summerhill Avenue.

The bus was in-service at the time of the crash and had students on board. No injuries were reported to anyone aboard the bus.

The investigation remains active and ongoing with Berwick police, and no further information is being released at this time, according to Strish.