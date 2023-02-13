🔊 Listen to this

OVERFIELD TWP. — A leg protruding from a plastic bag in a creek along state Route 307 in Wyoming County turned out to be a sex doll, according to Wyoming County District Attorney Joseph C. Peters and Tunkhannock Township police.

Multiple police departments responded to the creek near Lake Winola on Sunday after a father and his son searching for a lost ball found what they believed were human remains.

State police troopers with the Forensic Services Unit processed the scene discovering the sex doll inside the bag, Peters stated in a statement.

“What should have been an enjoyable walk on a Sunday afternoon along a stream turned traumatic, especially to the child, who saw a portion of a thigh protruding from a green trash bag in the water and a foot of what appeared to be a 4- to 6-year-old child hanging out the other corner of the bag,” Peters stated.

After it was confirmed that it was a doll, Peters met with the father and child.

“What was actually recovered was a lifelike silicone item used for self gratification. It was the size of a small child, weighed approximately 50 pounds and was anatomically correct. The foot we were able to observe protruding through the bag was extremely detailed all the way down to the french manicure,” Tunkhannock Township Police Chief Ed Morristell stated.

Peters and Morristell said the motivation for the act whether it was deviant or irresponsible disposal of an item has consequences as the initial report resulted in the mobilization of multiple law enforcement agencies and personnel, Lake Winola Fire Department and PennDOT.