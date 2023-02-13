🔊 Listen to this

SWOYERSVILLE — A Hanover Township man was arraigned Monday on an arrest warrant issued in 2021 alleging he secretly recorded having sexual relations with his then girlfriend without her knowledge.

Hunter Edward Thompson, 21, of Frank Street, was arraigned by District Judge David A. Barilla in Forty Fort on three counts of invasion of privacy, and one count each of intercept communications, harassment and criminal mischief. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman from Swoyersville reported to Swoyersville police her boyfriend, Thompson, smashed her cellular phone during an argument on Dec. 17, 2021. She also claimed Thompson harassed and struck her as he accused her of cheating on him.

Police said the woman was evaluated by emergency medical technicians as she suffered bruises on her face and leg, the complaint says.

She claimed Thompson recorded the two having sexual relations without her consent and knowledge, according to the complaint.

Thompson allegedly texted the video to the woman.