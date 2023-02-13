🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Wilkes-Barre Township police charged Ty Kenziah Witherspoon, 25, with stealing nearly $4,000 while working as a cashier clerk at Walmart Supercenter in January and February.

Police in court records say Witherspoon stole $200 on Jan. 25, $1,456 on Jan. 28, $1,605 on FEb. 3 and $700 on Feb. 9, totaling $3,961.

Witherspoon removed the cash during sale transactions, court records say.

Police said surveillance video recorded the alleged thefts.

Witherspoon, of Madison Street, Wilkes-Barre, was arraigned Sunday by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on two counts of theft. She was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.