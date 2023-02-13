Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP – Robert Mickens Jr., 54, of New Jersey was arrested last Thursday in Hanover Township following a reported domestic dispute.
According to court records, Mickens was arraigned on Feb. 9 in front of Magisterial District Judge Ferris Peter Webby Sr. on charges of simple assault and harassment.
Mickens posted bail later that day, which was set in the amount of $5,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1 at 9 a.m. in Luzerne County Central Court.