HANOVER TOWNSHIP – Robert Mickens Jr., 54, of New Jersey was arrested last Thursday in Hanover Township following a reported domestic dispute.

According to court records, Mickens was arraigned on Feb. 9 in front of Magisterial District Judge Ferris Peter Webby Sr. on charges of simple assault and harassment.

Mickens posted bail later that day, which was set in the amount of $5,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1 at 9 a.m. in Luzerne County Central Court.