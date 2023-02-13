🔊 Listen to this

A closure sign and barricades block off Kresge Street in Wilkes-Barre as construction crews work to repair the walls of Laurel Run Creek.

Wilkes-Barre City fire chief Jay Delaney, Wilkes-Barre City Council vice chair Bill Barrett and Mayor George Brown speak to the media on Monday afternoon near Laurel Run Creek.

WILKES-BARRE — With the sights and sounds of construction at his back, Mayor George Brown offered a public update Monday on the project currently underway to replace damaged portions of the walls lining Laurel Run Creek and Mill Creek.

“We want to make sure we have adequate flood protection for the residents here,” Brown said Monday. “That’s our goal.”

Flanked by city fire chief Jay Delaney and City Council vice chair Bill Barrett, the mayor held a press conference at the construction site off Kresge Street, in the city’s Parsons neighborhood.

The site is one of three areas that construction efforts will be focused on, according to a press release issued by the mayor’s office after the press conference. The lowest responsible bidder was James T. O’Hara Inc., and the project will cost $1,050,000, according to Brown.

Sections of wall near Mill Street and Rear Espy Street will also be included in the plan, dubbed the Laurel Run & Mill Creek Channel Walls Project.

The areas of construction all fall into Wilkes-Barre’s District D, under the jurisdiction of Barrett, who was commended by the mayor for his persistence in getting this bit of work done.

“I want to thank Council Vice Chair Barrett for his strong championing of this project for his constituents,” Brown said. “Bill has consistently checked in with my administration on the progress of this project.”

Barrett noted that the walls lining the city’s creeks date back almost a hundred years, to the 1930s. Portions of the wall have become cracked and, in some places, have even caved in during high water events.

“The creek now seems very docile, but the chief and I have been here when it wasn’t so docile,” Barrett said. “We need to ensure the safety of the people living here.”

Delaney noted that, in his capacity as the city’s fire chief, maintaining watch on Wilkes-Barre’s three creeks — Laurel Run Creek, Mill Creek and Solomon Creek — during heavy rainfall is already a challenge without having to worry about the condition of the creek walls.

“When Ida hit, we were here, we were across the street watching the water come up,” Delaney said, referring to storms from Hurricane Ida that impacted the city in 2021. “It takes a lot of infrastructure to keep up with it, and it’s a challenge every year.”

The project spans 390 total feet of wall across the three main sites.

Construction crews will remove the collapsed portions of the creek wall from the three sites, installing coffer dams with sandbags to divert the water stream, before the impacted sections of wall are rebuilt and replaced.

At the Kresge Street site, replacement of pavement, curbing and tree lawns will also be included in the project’s scope.

Brown said that he appreciated the patience and understanding of residents who live around the construction sites while the project is underway.