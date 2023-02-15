🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — There is still no timeline for when a new traffic light in Plains Township will become operational.

A mandated traffic signal that still has residents and business owners frustrated, the non-working traffic light where Abbott, Main and Maffett streets converge has yet to be activated.

The delay appears to be centered on when a turning lane will be established to allow southbound traffic to turn onto Abbott Street.

Jessica Ruddy, PennDOT’s Community Relations Coordinator, said the traffic signal is associated with the new Wilkes-Barre Area High School and part of their Highway Occupancy Permit. Ruddy said the traffic signal will be activated following the installation of the turn lane.

Attorney Ray Wendolowski, Wilkes-Barre Area School District solicitor, said he has been in conversation with PennDOT and Plains Township regarding the matter. Wendolowski said the school district recently had a new traffic study done that showed that traffic has improved since the high school opened two years ago and questioned have been raised whether the turning lane is needed.

“We have some new data that actually shows that the turning lane is not necessary,” Wendolowski said. “We have shared that information with PennDOT and the township.”

Wendolowski said he is certain the traffic signal will be operational at some point, but the turning lane may not be created. He said to install a turning lane, the road would have to be widened, resulting in some sidewalk space being taken.

Ruddy said that to date, PennDOT has not received a revised or new traffic study.

“The school district was still discussing and evaluating options with Plains Township,” Ruddy said.

Prior to the new high school opening in 2021, PennDOT required traffic improvements and the school district spent $268,000 to install what has become a controversial traffic light at the busy four-way intersection.

When news of the traffic light mandate was announced, residents and business owners spoke out, saying that the traffic light makes no sense and will cause more problems than it fixes because the corner has always been safe.

The school district opposed the addition of the light not only because the district must pay for the mandated change, but also because the district and the township agreed with residents that it wasn’t needed. But Wendolowski said that the district complied with the mandate or it would not have been able to open the school.

The new traffic signal is located less than a quarter of a mile from an existing signal at Carey and Main streets.

The three-way intersection — where Main, Abbott and Maffett streets meet — has been there for decades and, according to township officials, without major incidents.

Two years ago, PennDOT said the project was identified as necessary mitigation in the Transportation Impact Study for the development of the high school by the Wilkes-Barre Area School District.

Ruddy said any development requesting a Highway Occupancy Permit that generates more than 100 new vehicle trips per hour is required by PennDOT’s policies and procedures to do a study for all the intersections that would add 100 new vehicle trips within their study area that the school’s engineering consultant felt they would send traffic to.

