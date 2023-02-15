🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City Council Chairman Mike Belusko has announced he will seek another four-year term to council.

“After six weeks of retirement from my business, I find myself involved even more in my position on City Council,” Belusko said. “Although very challenging at times, I receive much satisfaction and pride in helping residents receive a better quality of life in the City of Wilkes-Barre.

“With this in mind, I am announcing my intention to seek another term on Wilkes-Barre City Council in District A (South Wilkes-Barre).”

Belusko, a Democrat who’s finishing his second four-year term, previously served as vice chairman and replaced outgoing Chairwoman Beth Gilbert McBride of District C.

Belusko retired in December. He was owner/operator of Belusko’s Garage at Old River Road and Catlin Avenue for more than 40 years.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.