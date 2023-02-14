🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — A small kitchen fire at the Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center was extinguished Tuesday with no injuries or evacuation, officials said.

Crews from multiple departments responded just after 6 p.m. to what turned out to be fire involving the microwave. Officials said they were able to get to the fire quickly and knock it down with no extension to the walls.

Residents were temporarily moved to a different part of the building while fire officials ventilated the area.