🔊 Listen to this

Security measures at all Hanover Area School District schools are set to increase after an elementary student was found to be in possession of a B.B. pistol in his backpack.

The incident happened Wednesday, according to Hanover Area superintendent Nathan Barrett via the township police department’s page on Crimewatch, a site used by municipalities around Pennsylvania to post public updates.

“All students are safe, and we wanted all community members to be aware of this isolated incident,” Barrett said in a statement posted to the Crimewatch page.

Police took possession of the forbidden B.B. pistol, and are investigating the situation and the circumstances leading up to the incident.

As a result, the school district is “increasing additional measures at all district grade levels as a result of the safety compromise,” according to Barrett.

Barrett closed his statement by saying that the school district would inform parents of any new regulations within 24 hours to help keep safety at a maximum.