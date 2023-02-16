🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from York County pled guilty to soliciting a 15-year-old girl for sex.

John Christopher Brown, 39, of Lewisberry, was arrested by Kingston police in January 2022 after he engaged in online conversations with an undercover detective posing as the teenage girl, according to court records.

Police alleged Brown sent explicit pictures of himself and requested pictures in return.

Brown pled guilty to charges of unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of communication facility before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced June 1.