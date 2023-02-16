🔊 Listen to this

For the second time this year, a female inmate has died of suicide at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Water Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The latest death involved a 25-year-old female on Monday, according to a report issued Wednesday by county Coroner Jill Matthews.

The inmate was pronounced dead at the prison. Pathologist Dr. Charles Siebert performed an autopsy on Tuesday, and Matthews ruled the cause of death was a hanging and the manner was suicide.

The county District Attorney’s Office is investigating the death, the coroner’s release said.

The name of the inmate was not stated in the report.

In January, the county DA’s Office confirmed it was investigating the death of a 36-year-old female inmate who was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital due to an attempted suicide, according to a prior published report. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy revealed she took her own life, with the manner of death stated as a hanging.

