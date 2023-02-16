🔊 Listen to this

A virtual model of a 3D printer is shown as the Wilkes-Barre Area STEM Academy’s new augmented reality web app is unveiled at STEM Parents Night.

PLAINS TWP. — With new waves of technology emerging seemingly on a day-to-day basis, STEM programs in high schools have begun helping students get a head start exploring some of these technologies.

For parents — both current and potentially future — of the Wilkes-Barre Area High School’s STEM Academy, Wednesday night provided an opportunity to take a first-hand look at some of the work that the district’s STEM students are capable of.

Wilkes-Barre Area’s annual STEM Parent Night was held at the high school on Wednesday, starting inside the auditorium before eventually making its way through the school’s STEM classroom area, where several students had projects and creations on display.

The event was a “completely student-run event,” according to STEM Academy instructor Keith Eberts.

“Tonight we are showing off what our school is about,” Eberts said before the presentation began. “Tonight is a chance for parents of prospective STEM students to see what we have to offer.”

Wilkes-Barre Area’s STEM Academy was founded in 2018, and is currently made up of 77 students, a “school within a school,” as Eberts put it.

Several current students took to the stage to explain to parents some of the features of the STEM Academy, and what sort of lessons and growth they were able to take away from the experience.

“I’m always reminding myself how grateful I am that I joined this program,” said Amar Samadian, one of four student speakers during the presentation portion of Parents Night.

He was joined by Ashley Shorts, Sophie Styczen and Michael Andrews onstage to offer testimonials about the STEM Academy experience.

Perhaps the highlight of the student speeches was the unveiling of the school’s new augmented reality web app, developed in partnership with local tech company VizVibe.

“This app will teach and trains our students on how to use and maintain 3D printers,” Andrews said, as a video presentation detailed the app and showed a model of the school’s 3D printer.

The presentations also included remarks from a former Wilkes-Barre Area STEM student, Ada Soriano, currently studying Spanish and Pre-Pharmacy at Wilkes University.

“It’s really nice to see the progress that we’ve made,” said Soriano, who was credited by Eberts as having designed the STEM Academy emblem during her time at the school. “I think STEM really helped me become more involved and helped me learn to speak in front of people … it’s a wonderful opportunity.”

The school’s two newest class offerings were unveiled Wednesday, Advanced 3D Design and Environmental Engineering, as was the school’s future project to build a train set using the 3D printer that would incorporate local landmarks like the Market Street Bridge and Montage Mountain into the design along with an homage to the school district’s history, with Meyers, GAR and Coughlin high schools represented.

After the presentations, parents were invited down to the STEM Academy section of the school to check out some projects that the students have been working on.

Eberts stressed how critical STEM programs like Wilkes-Barre Area’s are for students heading into their futures.

“Technology in the world is growing exponentially, we can’t keep up with it,” Eberts said. “We want these kids to be prepared and have a little taste of what’s going to be going on in the world.”