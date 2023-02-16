🔊 Listen to this

A new elevator and stair tower were unveiled Wednesday at Wilkes-Barre City Hall.

WILKES-BARRE — The new elevator and stair tower at City Hall was officially unveiled Wednesday afternoon, after nearly three years of construction.

City Mayor George Brown, along with staff and media, gathered in the newly renovated stairwell for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

In his opening remarks Brown said, “After multiple breakdowns of the century old elevator, including some that have scared my staff into taking the stairs, today is a much longed for event.”

The elevator, which Brown described as “spacious,” is big enough to fit a gurney in case of emergencies and meets all ADA requirements, with full ADA accessibility on the ground floor. There is also an intercom system on each floor which allows staff and visitors to contact emergency personnel.

The project, which cost approximately $2 million, included the elevator and stairwell, upgrades to the sidewalk and parking lot as well additional exterior parking lot and City Hall lighting upgrades.

Construction on the new elevator began on October 6th, 2021, with the contract being awarded to D&M Construction of Dalton.

Surplus from the Solomon Creek Wall Reconstruction Project made up a “significant portion” of the funding with a combination of general and additional funds making up the rest.

Brown also took time to thank recently retired Director of Operations Butch Frati for his dedication to the project.

From now on, the old elevator will be used only for maintenance with Brown remarking, ‘It’s gonna run as long as it can.”