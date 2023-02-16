🔊 Listen to this

Pittston native, Pittston Area graduate, and current Harlem Globetrotter, Mighty Mia Hopkins, went back to Martin L. Mattei Middle School to speak to students along with promoting the Globetrotters’ game at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, Feb. 24. Hopkins was a former student at the Mattei Middle School.

Mighty Mia Hopkins, a former Pittston Area basketball standout and current member of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, was back in her home area to promote the Globetrotters upcoming game against the Washington Generals at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, Feb. 24.

Hopkins stopped at Hanover Area Memorial Elementary School and Pittston Area’s Martin L. Mattei Middle School on Wednesday to speak to the students and to display her basketball skills.

Watch for a story and more photos in this weekend’s Sunday Dispatch.