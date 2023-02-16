🔊 Listen to this

DUNMORE — PennDOT presented plans to the public Wednesday night for a $500 million Interstate 81 reconstruction project, according to our newsgathering partners at Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU.

The agency proposes widening a seven-mile stretch of the interstate between Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties.

Nearly 150 people attended PennDOT’s open house at Dunmore Elementary Center. It was an opportunity to learn about planned improvements to traffic flow on the seven-mile stretch of Interstate 81 between Avoca and Scranton.

“It’s a major thoroughfare here and there’s a lot of homes that run along the project so we have the public coming out, previewing the project and giving us some feedback, any suggestions, comments,” said Jessica Ruddy, PennDOT District 4’s Community Relations Coordinator.

The project area begins at Avoca Exit 178 and runs to the Biden Expressway Exit 185.

PennDOT engineers are considering expanding the roadway into the median and widening the highway from two lanes to three.

“This is very early in the design phase. This is what is proposed, it is not the final project. We do need to go through environmental studies, the public comment periods, and also the Federal Highway Administration has to approve the project before we proceed,” said Ruddy.

“I’ve been there for 33 years,” said Harold Schaufler.

Schaufler lives near Interstate 81 in Moosic. He supports the project as long as it reduces traffic and congestion.

“All you have to do is drive the roads in the morning, it’s bad. And from 3:00 to 7:00 on I-81 north and south through Moosic is like bumper-to-bumper traffic, every day,” said Schaufler.

PennDOT representatives tell Eyewitness News it’s District 4’s largest project to-date.

Construction is expected to begin in 2028 and it’s anticipated to take about five years to complete.