Rebecca Ciliberto, IFRS Case Manager, left, and Annemarie Andrejko, Treasurer of the FSA Board of Directors, during a Family Service Association of NEPA community event.

WILKES-BARRE — Sean Gerow, Chief Executive Officer at Family Service Association of NEPA, said to do the work the agency does takes a community coming together and he and his staff are excited to be able to continue to provide the services to the community.

FSA of NEPA is the recipient of the Service Electric Service Electric Giving to the Community donation of $500.

“We are extremely grateful to receive this donation,” Gerow said. “The staff at FSA continue to be the backbone of the agency, consistently going above and beyond. To receive this recognition is a testament to the wonderful team here at Family Service Association of NEPA.”

The FSA Mission Statement reads:

“Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania, a not-for-profit, non-sectarian organization, provides diverse services to children, individuals, seniors, and families, empowering them to achieve their full potential through building healthier relationships and stronger communities.”

FSA of NEPA’s vision is, “Building resilient families and thriving communities — one person at a time.”

History of FSA of NEPA

• In 1895 a group of volunteers came together to form the Charity Society Organization (CSO) to bring order to the chaotic field of charitable relief.

• In 1896, the Luzerne Humane Society merged with the CSO, adding care of children and animals to its relief work. The newly expanded agency focused on housing of children and women, and children awaiting trial. CSO changed its name to United Charities (UC).

• Legend has it that the original headquarters had a jail in the basement to house the women and children awaiting trial, and the original executive was frequently needed euthanize horses and other animals.

• 1921 the agency’s role shifted from emergency relief to family rehabilitation.

• In 1923, the agency’s Detention Home was closed, and the agency’s work shifted primarily to social case work and facilitation of child placements.

• The Luzerne County Humane Society sprung from this agency in 1935. In 1938, United Charities’ Child Welfare Department and the Children’s Home joined, and Children’s Service Center formed and began operations. In 1941, the agency became known as Family Service Association of Wyoming Valley, which is today Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania (FSA).

• Homemaker services were provided in the 1950’s and 1960’s arising from a feasibility study of potential merger of Jewish Family Services and FSA.

• The Visiting Nurse Association of Nanticoke merged into Family Services of Wyoming Valley in 1956, and Family Service Association of Pittston merged in 1961.

• In 1972, FSA was approached to help this community recover from Hurricane Agnes because residents were isolated and could not locate needed resources. Help Line was born. In 1975, services expanded to include after-hours telephone answering service and crisis management.

• In 2010, PA 211 became a statewide service, the 48th state to do so. FSA was asked to be the provider of information and referral services in the Northeast region.

• As of 2014 and through today, PA 211 NE serves a 17-county region. Last fiscal year, PA 211 handled over 82,000 phone calls in its combined PA 211 NE/ Help Line services. In addition to general information and referral, it continues to handle after hours answering and crisis services in multiple counties and similarly supports many nonprofit agencies in its region. In addition to the PA 211 NE/ Helpline service, FSA provides Guardianship Services to at-risk adults; and counseling for families, seniors and adults. FSA provides numerous services in collaboration with Luzerne County Children and Youth, Luzerne County Juvenile and Adult Probation Services and Luzerne County Courts, that are preventative and restorative of the family unit.

• In 2015, FSA established the Children’s Advocacy Center of Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties, answering the needs of these communities to support children who are the victims of physical or sexual abuse, neglect and/or witnessed a violent crime. Trauma therapy as well as forensic interviews, medical exams and outreach are provided in this Center.

• In 2019, FSA was named Wilkes-Barre Chamber’s Non Profit of the Year.

• In 2021, FSA Assisted with handling of COVID-19 vaccine scheduling through PA 211 NE/Help Line

• In 2022, FSA starts a food pantry and basic needs program providing (socks, underwear, t-shirts and winter coats)

On the FSA NEPA website, www.fsanepa.org, Gerow said since the day he arrived to work at Family Service Association of NEPA, he knew right away, that it is about family and community.

“Every day I am inspired by our staff, our donors, our partners, and our board of directors who have risen to the unprecedented challenges of the past two years,” Gerow said. “They have demonstrated resilience and dedication to the community we serve.”

Despite uncertainty in the face of a global pandemic that magnified and exposed social and economic inequalities, Gerow said there was an unwavering commitment to FSA’s mission to building healthier relationships and stronger communities.

“Our dedicated staff never stopped working, never stopped making a difference and never stopped being there for their families,” Gerow said. “They are truly heroes. The extraordinary generosity of our donors allowed us to meet the needs of those we serve on a daily basis. Our board of directors provided unwavering support and guidance throughout an otherwise unknown time.”

Gerow said he is proud to be a part of the FSA family and proud to say FSA has emerged stronger and remains even more committed to serving the community now and in the future, no matter what challenges may lie ahead.

For more information

Family Service Association of NEPA

Address: 31 West Market St., Wilkes-Barre, PA, 18701

Phone: 570-823-5144

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.fsanepa.org/

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.