Former Luzerne County Council member Harry Haas said Thursday he will run for the office again.

“I’m disappointed with the direction of a majority of county council,” the 47-year-old Kingston resident said.

Haas said he wanted to promptly confirm his run because he has been receiving inquiries, and he is in the process of preparing a formal announcement.

A Dallas School District teacher, Haas served on county council from the January 2012 implementation of the home rule structure until the end of 2021. He was not eligible to seek re-election in 2021 because the home rule charter says council members cannot consecutively serve more than three terms. Haas said he researched the charter and verified there is no prohibition to run again after leaving council.