PLAINS TWP. — Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni will be honored March 9, at the 86th Maxwell Football Club National Awards Gala, which will be held at the Mohegan Pennsylvania Resort.

Also receiving awards at this event will be Caleb Williams, USC (Maxwell Award); Will Anderson Jr., Alabama (Chuck Bednarik Award); Sean Clifford, Penn State (The Brian Westbrook Regional Player of the Year Award); Drake Maye, North Carolina (Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award); Willie Fritz, Tulane University (George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award); and Joe Klecko, New York Jets (The MFC Legends Award, presented by Mohegan Pennsylvania).

Tickets for the Maxwell Football Club National Awards Gala are available for purchase on the Club’s website — https://maxwellfootballclub.org/purchase-tickets/ — or by calling 215-643-3833.

Sirianni joins former Eagles coaches Ray Rhodes (1995), Andy Reid (2000-2002-2010), Chip Kelly (2013), and Doug Pederson (2017) as winners of the Greasy Neale Coach of the Year Award.

Maxwell Football Club Director Mark Wolpert announced that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been selected as the winner of the 64th Bert Bell Professional Player of the Year Award and that second-year head coach Nick Sirianni has been chosen as the winner of the 34th Greasy Neale Professional Coach of the Year Award.

Hurts, in only his third NFL season, exploded into one of the league’s most dangerous offensive weapons, accumulating 3701 passing yards, and 22 touchdowns, and adding an additional 760 yards and 13 scores on the ground.

Hurts set an all-time Eagles record with 35 total regular season touchdowns this season while leading the Eagles to a berth in Super Bowl LVII.

In addition to his Bert Bell honor, he was named to the Pro Bowl and also selected as a 2nd team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

Hurts joins an elite list of Eagles players including, Norm Van Brocklin (1960), Pete Retzlaff (1965), Ron Jaworski (1980), Randall Cunningham (1988-1990-1998), Michael Vick (2010) and Carson Wentz (2017) to win the Bert Bell Award.

Sirianni, in his 2nd season as head coach, has led the Eagles to a berth in Super Bowl LVII. Along the way, the Eagles won the NFC East championship and shattered numerous team records including: most wins in a regular season (14), most points scored in a season (447) and most sacks in a season (70).

The Eagles have been dominant on both sides of the ball with a smothering defense and an innovative offense which deploys weapons that are virtually impossible to defend. Prior to being named as the Eagles head coach, Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts.

The Maxwell Club has hosted this event for 85 years, the first 65 years in Philadelphia and the last 20 in Atlantic City, NJ, and in 2023 the event will return to Pennsylvania and feature some of the most exciting names in all of football.

“We are excited to partner with Mohegan Pennsylvania for the Maxwell Football Club’s Annual Awards Gala on March 9,” said Mark Dianno, Maxwell Football Club President. “Like the Maxwell Football Club, the team at Mohegan is committed to excellence and their hospitality and collaborative approach are second to none. Our winners and guests will be made to feel like family and we are looking forward to a spectacular event this coming spring.”

Anthony Carlucci, President & GM of Mohegan Pennsylvania, added, “We’re really thrilled to partner with The Maxwell Football Club and to host what is an exceptional awards gala that honors football excellence at the Professional, Collegiate and High School levels. This is a historic event returning to Pennsylvania for the first time in 20 years, and we’re honored to be selected as the 2023 host venue, and we cannot wait to show off our property when it arrives March 9.”

The Maxwell Football Club was founded in 1935 and is the oldest football organization of its kind in America.

The Club recognizes excellence in performance at the high school, collegiate and professional levels of the game.

The Maxwell Club is also deeply involved and fully vested in the community through programs to promote academic excellence, community volunteerism, and leadership.

About the dinner

86th Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala

Date: Thursday March 9

Time: Cocktails – 5 p.m.; dinner and awards, 6:30 p.m.

Location: Mohegan Pennsylvania, 1280 Route 315, Plains Township

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.