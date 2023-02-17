🔊 Listen to this

America250PA brought its Keystone Classroom Initiative to Wyoming Area’s Tenth Street Elementary School, Wyoming. Shown are participants that read to the students as well as handing backpacks to each student.

Chris Bohinski, co-host of WBRE’s PA Live is shown reading to students at Tenth Street Elementary School for the Keystone Classroom Initiative sponsored by America250PA.

Shakira Jackson, Miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, stands with students from Tenth Street Elementary School on Wednesday when she participated in America250PA-sponsored Keystone Classroom initiative to Wyoming Area.

WYOMING — America250PA brought its Keystone Classroom Initiative to the Wyoming Area’s Tenth Street Elementary School on Thursday in an effort to engage Pennsylvania youth and educate them about the Commonwealth and in anticipation of the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.

Several volunteers and guest readers joined America250PA, including: PA State Sen. Lisa Baker; local members of Pennsylvania State Police as well as from Harrisburg and Altoona; Judge Tina Gartley of the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas; Chester Dudick, Jr. of the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office; Candice Kelly and Chris Bohinski of Eyewitness News WBRE-TV/WYOU-TV; Chelsea Strub and Emily Dress of WNEP-TV; Shakira Jackson, Miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton; and several area business leaders.

The Keystone Classroom Initiative is a storytelling and visitation program for kindergarten through fourth grade classrooms, children’s hospitals, and youth camps across the Commonwealth. Along with an age-appropriate historical reenactor, storyteller, local celebrity, and/or mascot, America250PA will be visiting children across Pennsylvania to educate them about their shared Pennsylvania story, as well as distribute an originally designed America250PA Coloring Book and other Pennsylvania treats in anticipation of the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.