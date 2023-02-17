School Board approves ‘intent to suspend’ teacher resolution

WRIGHT TWP. — Following through on discussions during last week’s committee session, Crestwood School Board took early steps Thursday in the potential elimination of art and library programs in the elementary schools and the possible furlough of up to 21 teachers, about 12.5% or the teaching staff.

The board listened to more than 90 minutes of resident comments on those moves — with many cautioning it would drive people from the district and could end up costing more in the long run — and about an aging sewage system at the secondary school complex that led to early dismissal of classes Thursday morning.

Sewage issues

Superintendent Natasha Milazzo opened the meeting by announcing that quick action by multiple people within the district, Wright township and from sewer repair companies got a blockage cleared up by the end of the day so school can resume Friday.

She said the district is taking steps to prevent another problem in the short term by flushing the lines daily. But several board members said the problem has been developing for years, primarily with terracotta pipes installed when the school was built. Board member Marla Campbell said the district is looking into long-term repairs, but that it will likely be expensive enough to require borrowing money by issuing a bond.

Discussion on cuts

The agenda item for furloughs only said the board had “the intent to suspend professional employees for economic reasons,” But Milazzo explained that it could mean up to 21 teachers. She stressed that “doesn’t mean it will happen,” and that it was an early move with a lot of additional action required. The state must approve the furloughs, negotiations will be held with the union, followed by a complex process called “checker-boarding” in which teacher seniority, tenure and certification influence who ultimately loses a position. A final vote on any furloughs would likely not come until May or June.

Similarly, curtailing the art and library programs is not definite. The board could rescind the motion if enough money is found to maintain them. Milazzo said both move are only to give the board the “flexibility” to take action as the budget process unfolds. Many board members said they didn’t want to do it, but that finances were dire and something has to be done.

Board President John Macri said the district is currently facing a $2.55 million deficit in 2023-24. Curtailing the elementary programs would eliminate four positions, for a total of 25 if all furloughs were done. At about $100,000 in pay and benefits per position, that would cover the projected red ink.

By law the school board has until the end of June to pass a final budget, and a lot can and will happen by then. Gov. Josh Shapiro has yet to release his proposed budget, expected in early March, and that is usually followed by months of legislative wrangling. The state final budget, which provides a substantial amount of education funding to districts, is rarely completed until the waning weeks of June.

Campbell pointed out the board passed a similar resolution authorizing undefined furloughs last year and ended up not needing to follow through on any of them by June. But she also said she is not optimistic that will happen this year.

Deficit in perspective

A big reason for the deficit: Health Insurance costs exceeded the budgeted amount for the 2022-23 fiscal year by $2 million. Board Member Barry Boone said that was largely because claims increased by about 60% this year. He suggested that may have happened because many people put off procedures and surgeries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The teachers union handed out a written statement after the meeting noting the association “is disheartened and saddened that the financial state of the district has come to this.” Teachers promised to “remain committed to providing the best education we can” and to “rise to the challenge of staff cuts.” They asked “the Crestwood community to join us to ensure that our programs remain intact, and our classrooms remain fully staffed.”

In other action

The board also:

• Added June 7 and 8 as school days to the calendar for the current school year, extending the school year by two days.

• Approved an agreement with The Meadows mental health center for two years, 2023 through 2025, for education services at $70 per day.

• Approved a settlement agreement with a special education student identified only by number at a cost of $92,500 over the next two years.

• Accepted letters of intent to retire from Theresa Donnelly, Carolyn Shemanski and Jane Eustice.

