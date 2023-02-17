Louis Weihbrecht accused in brutal attack on woman who refused sex

WILKES-BARRE — A city man faces charges after police say he brutally assaulted a woman who refused to have sex with him early Friday in his apartment over a South Main Street tavern.

Louis Max Weihbrecht, 54, allegedly called 911 stating there was an irate woman at the property, an affidavit filed in the case states, saying “before I kill her send some PD” before hanging up.

The woman also called 911, saying she was being assaulted and repeating “help me,” the affidavit adds.

Weihbrecht’s apartment is on the third floor of 650 South Main St., identified in the affidavit as Outsiders Bar.

Police said they arrived to find the woman’s face and clothes covered in blood.

Weihbrecht was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, making terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment. He was arraigned before District Judge Brian James Tupper and committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail.

According to the affidavit:

Police were dispatched to 650 South Main St. at 1:09 a.m. following the 911 calls. The bar appeared to be closed, and no vehicles were seen.

Officers said they saw a male come out of a door onto the back porch, and could be heard on the phone saying “the cops are here” before going back inside.

When police knocked on the door Weihbrecht answered, covered in blood, and immediately exclaimed that he “busted her face open … because she came out with a key with a ring on it.”

Officers could hear a female inside crying out, saying “he hit me” and “he’s a liar.”

They followed the woman’s voice to a third-floor living area where they observed “areas of heavy blood,” especially near a couch in front of the TV. They found the woman hiding in a back room, covered in blood.

She was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center for treatment and Weihbrecht was taken into custody by police.

At the hospital, the woman told police she had been sleeping on the couch when Weihbrecht woke her up, asking for sex. When she refused, Weihbrecht ripped her off the couch and began attacking her.

The woman said Weihbrecht punched and kicked her in the face, saying he was going to kill her, brandished a knife, and smashed her face on a marble coffee table.

Police said the woman struggled to give her statement due to her injuries, which included a suspected broken nose, swollen eyes, head and neck pain and caked blood on her face.

Weihbrecht was photograpged at Wilkes-Barre Police Department headquarters, where officers observed blood on his clothes and shoes, and “marks consistent with being involved in a violent altercation” were seen on his hands and knuckles.

A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 27.

These are not the first allegations of brutality made against Weihbrecht.

In August 2018 he was accused of pummeling a neighbor with a hammer before punching and kicking the man during a dispute.

A jury in 2019 found Weihbrecht not guilty on all charges in that case.