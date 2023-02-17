🔊 Listen to this

The discovery of a deceased male in the middle of a Pringle roadway last weekend led to search warrants being executed at a home in Luzerne Borough today, a release from Kingston Police stated.

“We do not believe there is any danger to the public and we will update all media outlets when it is possible and doesn’t interfere with our investigation,” the statement added.

The male’s body was found on Evans Street in Pringle last Saturday morning. Friday’s warrants were served on an Allen Street residence in Luzerne.

Kingston Police, together with the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and Pennsylvania state police are investigating.