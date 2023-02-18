February marks Low Vision Awareness Month

🔊 Listen to this

Christina and fellow client, Ann Drozda enjoy arts and crafts, one of the many social events offered at Northeast Sight Services.

Christina and fellow client, Ann Drozda enjoy arts and crafts, one of the many social events offered at Northeast Sight Services.

Margaret Yechimovicz, 74, of Nanticoke, shows how she uses her digital magnifier to read her mail.

Raised, orange dots (known at bump dots) help users feel where important buttons on their laundry unit, oven, TV, etc.

Christina Mayls, 60, of Sugar Notch, demonstrates how she uses her lamp to read.

February is Low Vision Awareness Month. It’s a chance to educate the community on eye health and spread awareness about the resources available to individuals who are blind or have low vision.

“Low vision basically refers to vision loss that cannot be corrected by medical or surgical treatments,” explained Amy Feldman, director of development for Northeast Sight Services. For nearly a decade, Amy has handled fundraising for the organization as well as marketing, social media and community outreach.

Northeast Sight Services was founded in 1918 by Arline Philips. Located on Wyoming Ave. in Exeter, the nonprofit organization provides a wide variety of services — free of charge — to individuals in the community who are visually impaired.

While the majority of its clients are seniors, Amy stressed that vision loss can occur at any age and for a variety of reasons including genetics, brain trauma and other medical events.

Because of this, Northeast Sight provides programs for individuals of all ages, including preventative care. Free, routine vision screenings are available across its four-county area of Luzerne, Pike, Wayne and Wyoming counties.

Children’s screenings are offered at day cares, preschools and during kindergarten registration. Many visual problems are treatable if caught early enough and because children often don’t realize they aren’t seeing as well as they should, programs like this help identify issues that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Because low vision is a permanent situation, Northeast Sight offers workshops and specialized rehabilitation to help individuals adapt.

Its transition assistance program, which the organization is currently revamping, teaches high school-aged kids life skills they wouldn’t necessarily learn in school, preparing them to enter college or the workforce.

Kristen Lilly, who has been with Northeast Sight for almost five years, serves as Northeast Sight’s vision rehabilitation specialist.

After an initial evaluation, which helps determine what products would best enhance their remaining vision, Kristen trains clients to use those specialized devices. Adaptive aids include everything from magnifying glasses and bump dots to smartphone apps.

“There’s software on there that they can turn on to magnify the screen or have it read out loud to them,” explained Kristen. She also helps clients download apps like Siri and instacart, which make accomplishing every day tasks a lot easier.

For Kristen, learning these skills and techniques allows clients to, “do things the same way they always have been, but in a different way.”

For Margaret Yechimovicz, 74, of Nanticoke, it’s made all the difference. Although her children and grandchildren are a constant presence in her life, Margaret was looking for something that would enable her to do things for herself.

“I don’t feel handicapped,” Margaret said, adding that she’d be lost without the organization.

Christina Malys, 60, of Sugar Notch offered a similar sentiment. Since her husband’s passing last February, the programs at Northeast Sight have helped Christina get out of the house and ‘be social.’

Social Service Coordinator Mary Price has started teaching both Christina and Margaret to use the walking cane. Mary, who is a certified orientation and mobility specialist, also helps clients with mail reading and check writing.

“It’s been a very interesting process for me,” Christina said of her experience with the walking cane.

For Margaret, its made navigating the city bus system much safer.

While most adaptive aids can be found online, everyone’s needs are a little different. Kristen encourages people to come to the vision resource center, located in office, so she can help select the tools that best suit them. The store is open to the community and you don’t have to be a client to make an appointment.

Vision loss can be an isolating experience. Through its various social programs, Northeast Sight offers individuals the opportunity to meet and mingle with people who are going through the same challenges. It’s important to have a community to lean on.

“We’ve seen a lot of great friendships form,” said Kristen.

“I have a group of friends, we go out once a month, to lunch,” Christina said happily, adding that they often make use of the shared ride program.

While Margaret think its ‘easy’ to get depressed sometimes, the network of support she has found through Northeast Sight helps keep her spirits up. “We check in on each other all the time.”

The organization offers four events a month, including bingo dinners, book club meetings and holiday parties.

Margaret attends all of them. “They’re taking us bowling,” she gushed. “We’ve gone before. It was fantastic.”

The book club is a favorite of Christina’s and she makes good use of the audio books Northeast Sight has made available to her. She added, “They’re starting yoga soon, so that will be nice.”

Founder Arline Philips once said, “The blind need opportunity, not sympathy.”

More than 100 years after she first set out on her mission to “help other blind persons help themselves,” it’s clear that Northeast Sight Services continues to honor her legacy.

“I think it’s phenomenal that Arline had that kind of foresight,” Amy said, when asked what Arline’s words meant to her.

While Amy acknowledged there’s often a ‘grieving process’ with regards to vision loss, there’s also an opportunity for people to, “still do what they love.”

She continued, “There’s still ways to enjoy a good book or watch TV or whatever it is that you wanna do.”

“We believe strongly that people can do whatever it is they set their mind to,” Kristen said. “We don’t think that vision loss should hold them back.”

But perhaps Margaret said it best. At first, she struggled to put her feelings into words. “How can I say it…”

“This,” she said finally, “is my independence.”

To learn more about Northeast Sight and the services they provide, you can visit northeastsight.org or call their office at 570-693-3555 to set up a consultation.