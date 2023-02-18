🔊 Listen to this

Javon Scrutchins (right) begins to demonstrate for the group at “Art with Von” on Saturday, with Trisha Tabron observing.

WILKES-BARRE — Under the guidance of a talented local artist, members of the Mount Zion Baptist Church community were able to exercise their creativity and create their own works of art on Saturday night.

In collaboration with the Circle Centre for the Arts, Mt. Zion’s Family Connection ministry held an “Art with Von” painting night at the Circle Centre, with church member and local artist Javon Scrutchins leading the group.

“So we’re going to create detailed art pieces of a tree with water, something that’s related to the Bible,” said Scrutchins, whose work spans many different art forms and could be found at gear2wardsart.com.

“My goal is to let people know that everyone could create. … A lot of people don’t think they could do it, but if you’re able to write your own name and put on your own clothes, you could create.”

About 30 members of Mt. Zion filled the Sandra Dyczewski Maffei Gallery inside the Circle Centre to try their hand at bringing Javon’s vision to life.

The inspiration for the evening, a tree with water, came from a Bible verse from the Book of Jeremiah.

Saturday’s gathering was one of many similar events the ministry puts on for members of the church community.

“Each month, we plan different events just to bring our members together and have fun,” said Trisha Tabron, from Mt. Zion Baptist Church. “This is our second time doing this one, and it’s been a big hit.”

Much in the way that Scrutchins had hoped, “Art with Von” brought together people with differing levels of experience in art.

Jacquelyn Sealey, of Wilkes-Barre, admitted that it had been a long time before she had tried her hand at painting.

“Mine will probably end up more abstract,” Sealey joked. “This is a good thing to do though, it lets us be creative and it brings us all together.”

That sense of togetherness has become such a crucial component of Mt. Zion’s monthly events, according to pastor Michael Brewster.

“I think these events are critical, especially post-COVID,” Brewster said. “We lost so much time together.”

Brewster joined the group in painting, his first experience in “Art with Von” after having to miss the last gathering.

“Having events like this go a long way toward bringing people back into church life,” Brewster said. “Moments like these help us to reacquaint people with how important it is to be with one another.”