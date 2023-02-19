🔊 Listen to this

Marking our 30th year, Kerry Miscavage, Times Leader Media Group publisher, said the Times Leader has always taken the lead for hosting job fairs for Northeastern Pennsylvania.

This year’s expo will be held at the Mohegan Sun Arena concourse on Tuesday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As a media property, Miscavage said the Times Leader will promote the expo through a variety of organic and paid media outlets within the market:

• Daily newspaper ads.

• Timesleader.com high impact ads.

• Entercom and Cumulus radio.

• PA Live! And WBRE commercials.

• Paid social media and programmatic advertising.

• Targeted email blasts to local job seekers and more.

As a participating vendor you have the benefit of meeting actively seeking candidates face to face – you can interview,

recruit and hire right on the spot! If interested in becoming a vendor this year you can go to timesleader.com/careerfair

to register.