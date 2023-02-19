🔊 Listen to this

Today we launch a three-day series on helping students face mental health and behavioral challenges. It is a collaboration between Times Leader Media Group and Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU.

It features reporting by Mark Guydish and Roger DuPuis of the Times Leader and Eyewitness News’ Mark Hiller. Read more at timesleader.com and pahomepage.com. Mark Hiller’s first installment can be found here.

TODAY

• Nanticoke family finds help for son’s ADHD struggles

• Area districts discuss needs, funding

• Wilkes-Barre Area shares list of resources

MONDAY

• How Luzerne Intermediate Unit supports districts

• WVW student speaks of personal turning point

TUESDAY

• Riverside School District expands services through grant

• Graham Academy: How pandemic and aftermath affected students

To read the series, click here.