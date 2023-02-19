🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — While the Times Leader looked at a range of efforts to address growing student mental health issues in the region, Wilkes-Barre Area — with about 7,400 students, Luzerne County’s second largest district — provided the most detailed list. It shows how extensive programs have become.

Asked about mental health programs, Superintendent Brian Costello provided the list compiled with help from Rochelle Koury, director of administrative and student services, and Special Education Director James Geiger. They prefaced the list by noting that, when the district “schools transitioned back to in-person, school personnel experienced an increase in grief, anxiety and depression which has filtered into the classroom and hallways.” Here is an edited version of the list.

Rhithm —an optional web-based program letting students and teachers check in daily about their well-being. Responses to a handful of questions may lead to proposed support and tools to help if concerns are detected. Data goes to the school counselor, teacher and/or administrator, and may be used to identified those who could benefit counseling.

Kooth —Also web-based and optional, students can access information on topics of their own interest, including articles and personal experiences from users and the Kooth team, discussion boards, and daily journals. All the material has been pre-moderated to ensure users are safe online. The sole purpose is to create easy access to online mental health services.

Outpatient Clinic — Offered through the Luzerne Intermediate Unit (LIU), this provides individual, family, and group therapy to school aged children, and psychiatric services such as medication management and diagnostic evaluations.

School-Based Behavioral Health Program (SBBH) — Provided jointly by the LIU and Children’s Service Center to students who have encountered trauma, depression, anxiety, negative peer interactions and any type of emotional issues. Professionals meet individually or in groups with students. A Behavioral and Mental Health specialist also works daily with students through anti-bullying, peer mediation, counseling, and provides lessons to classes about stress reduction, coping skills, and successful peer interactions.

Brain Trauma Training — For teachers and administrators, to help develop a trauma-sensitive approach to teaching students affected by traumatic occurrences in their lives.

School-Wide Positive Behavior Program — Used in many schools to establish a strong sense of support and positivity for all students and staff while reinforcing the importance of meeting school-wide expectations of being safe, respectful, responsible, and positive.

Second Step — All middle school students participate in this social-emotional curriculum during health classes once a week, providing guidance for handling anxiety, stress, peer relationships, and more.

Student Assistance Program — A statewide team process to remove barriers to learning, SAP works to identify concerns including alcohol, tobacco, other drugs, and mental health issues, and help students overcome them. There is a SAP team in all schools that meets bi-weekly to discuss all referrals.

Safe 2 Say — Another statewide program, launched in 2018, allows students to submit anonymous concerns about themselves or others through various methods. Tips may be referred to a school SAP team for further investigation.

Youth Mental Health First Aide Training — An 8-hour course training teachers to recognize common signs of mental health challenges, including content on trauma, substance use, self-care and the impact of social media and bullying.

Check-in and Out — Students who indicate a need for mentorship have a staff mentor who has established a strong rapport with that student makes a daily connection to determine how the student is feeling and set personal and academic goals for the day.

Lunch Bunch — A teacher referral-based preventative social skill program for students at risk for mental health concerns. This program is run by the school counselor during the student’s lunch period and addresses topics such as cooperation and communication, self-awareness, and self-esteem. Small group counseling is also a valuable way to serve the needs of multiple students in a short period of time.

Mindfulness and Meditation — Students and teachers can take part in yoga and meditation classes to help them relax, learn to de-escalate and control anger and stress.

Programs offered by Geisinger — Through an agreement with the regional health care company, the district offers:

• “Empowering your Future” Youth Skills Program, including substance use and prevention, role-playing and interactive classroom discussion including activities involving parents and guardians, training for school staff.

• “Zing 5,4,3,2,1,0,” encouraging daily habits of 5 servings fruits and vegetables, 4 positive affirmations, 3 belly laughs, 2 or less hours recreational screen time, 1 hour of outdoor activity, and 0 sugar-sweetened beverages. Zing includes web resources for parents, school nurses, teachers and students.

• Wake Up and Learn Program, with access to a Sleep Education Program lead by Geisinger’s Director of Pediatric Neurology to help students, parents and staff understand the importance of proper sleep schedules. Training is provided for faculty to help identify signs that may present during the school day and best steps to provide help.

Programs offered by Victims Resource Center

• Child Safety (Pre-K-2nd grade) focuses on the concept of safe/unsafe touch and who to go to for help.

• Equality and Diversity (Pre-K-2nd) uses the book Red: A Crayon’s Story, on showing respect and kindness for others, believing in yourself, and appreciating differences.

• Being an Upstander (Pre-K-2nd), a 30-minute program using the book One by Kathryn Otoshi on the power of being yourself, how one person can make a difference.

• Safety/Consent/Boundaries, a 45-minute program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It talks about the right to be safe and what to do when you are not safe. It also talks about consent and what to do when consent is given and when it’s not given.

• Three 45-minute session bullying program (grades 3-5) using the WEIRD series of books by Erin Frankel, followed by discussion and activities related to bullying issues. Presented from the victim’s point of view, the bystander’s view, and the Bully’s view.

• Building Healthy Relationships (grades 3-5), a four-session program on how to build healthy relationships. Topics include recognizing that it’s OK to be different, respect and disrespect which can often lead to bullying, and different types of bullying.

• What Does It Mean to Be a Good Friend? (grades 3-5). One session on the steps to be a good friend including being a good listener, showing empathy, think before you act and stand by your friends.

• Cyber Bullying (grades 3-8) covers basics of cyber safety, recognizing cyber strangers and dealing with cyber relationships, and online bullying and harassment.

• Social Media Safety (grades 6-12) covers privacy, bullying and using social media sites.

• Bystander Intervention (grades 9-12) one 45-minute program on situational and personal factors that influence choices. Covers the importance of a choice to intervene on a situation that could be emotionally or physically threatening.

• Sexual Harassment (grades 11-12) for students working or about to enter the work place, this provides students with information on dealing with sexual harassment in the work place and reporting options.

• Sexual Assault Awareness (grades 9-12) on acquaintance rape, consent, alcohol, statutory sexual assault law to prevent sexual violence.

