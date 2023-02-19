🔊 Listen to this

Water pours out of the front of the former St. Hedwig Roman Catholic Church in Edwardsville as crews work to put out a Sunday morning fire that left the church heavily damaged.

Smoke continues to billow from the top of St. Hedwig’s as firefighters continued to fight the fire over seven hours after it was initially called in on Sunday.

An excavator from Brdaric Excavating, Inc. was called in to knock down one side of the church in order to grant fire hoses easier access.

EDWARDSVILLE – The fight to completely extinguish a fire that has destroyed much of the former St. Hedwig’s Roman Catholic Church continued well into the afternoon Sunday, with water focused on the church’s steeple and some of the destroyed interior.

Multiple crews from around the Wyoming Valley and Back Mountain responded to the blaze. Edwardsville fire chief Bill Court said that they were first called to the scene on Zerby Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Over seven hours later, several responding departments have been released but trucks from Edwardsville, Hanover Township and Plains Township remain on scene as of 2 p.m. to fight pockets of fire that continue to pop up around the building.

Court said that responders encountered heavy fire pouring out of two windows on the Meyers Street side of the church. The fire spread up a staircase inside the building, across a second-level balcony and spread from there.

Flames could be observed inside the structure, visible through the same two windows were the fire was first encountered, as well as on the opposite side of the building, one portion of the roof and even the church’s steeple.

Several images shared via social media Sunday by various responding first responder units show flames almost completely engulfing the roof of the church.

Much of the church roof has collapsed, and an excavation crew was called in to tear down one side of the building so that firefighters could gain easier access.

Court said that what’s left of the building will be demolished entirely, but that the excavation company didn’t have the proper equipment to it Sunday. He said it would likely happen Monday morning.

A state police fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate. There’s no early indication as to what may have started the fire.

At one point, as many as 481 UGI customers in Edwardsville were without power while the fire was being fought; that number is down to 88 customers in Edwardsville, according to UGI’s power outage map on their website.

There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters, though it’s unknown whether or not anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire.

The former church has been vacant since 2007 when it was closed by the Diocese of Scranton during a diocese-wide consolidation effort.

The Diocese issued a statement Sunday afternoon about the fire.

“The Diocese of Scranton is saddened to hear of the devastating fire at the former Saint Hedwig’s Catholic Church on Zerby Avenue on Sunday morning, Feb. 19, 2023,” reads the statement. “The Diocese is truly grateful for the response of so many fire departments in the area and for the bravery of the firefighters and first responders at the scene.”

According to the Diocese, the church building was initially purchased by Catholic Social Services but was later sold to another entity; who that entity is not yet known as of Sunday.

Catholic Social Services does own the former school building located next to the church, which currently operates as St. Hedwig’s Veterans Village. That building was unharmed in Sunday’s fire.

