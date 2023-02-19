🔊 Listen to this

Patronizing one store after another from Pittston to Wilkes-Barre in early February 1899, a man who called himself George Foster became one of the best swindlers in Luzerne County history.

Without using a pistol or any other type of weapon, Foster stole rings, diamonds, gems and necklaces from several jewelry stores in the Wyoming Valley simply using the same modus operandi: Talking.

Foster’s method was to secure jewelry simply by saying he wanted to take the jewelry home for his daughter’s approval. Only Foster didn’t have a daughter. He was a nomad who traveled by train across the mid-west and eastern half of the United States for the sole purpose of stealing jewelry.

Foster’s crimes would come to an end in Wilkes-Barre when city policemen arrested him Feb. 2, 1899. Shortly thereafter after stories of his arrest made the teletype and newspapers, police departments in Michigan, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Delaware called to inquire about Foster, who used many aliases including George Case, George Lewis and George Bush.

“Some of the leading jewelers of this city were nicely flim-flammed yesterday afternoon by a slick individual with a penchant for diamond and opal rings,” the Wilkes-Barre Record reported Feb. 2, 1899.

On that second day of February 1899, Foster first hit up W. L. McDougal jewelry store in Pittston where he asked to look at several rings he wanted to purchase for his daughter. When the store clerk denied his request if he could take two rings to show his daughter, he left stealing the rings as the clerk returned four other rings to a safe.

After fleeing the Pittston store while being chased, Foster hopped onto a trolley to Wilkes-Barre and entered the Heyers, Clark & Engles jewelry store at 12:15 p.m. asking to see 14 karat chains. A store clerk displayed two chains and in response, Foster was permitted to take the chains outside the store to show his daughter. Only Foster never returned.

Foster then entered T.C. Parkers asking for a diamond ring with a white stone he intended to purchase for his daughter but left the store when he was denied to leave with the merchandise.

After being unsuccessful at T.C. Parkers, Foster entered H.G. Shupps jewelry store where he gave his address as 85 York Ave., West Pittston.

“Foster told the clerk that he desired to purchase two diamond rings for his daughter and was allowed to take the rings for his alleged daughter to examine,” the Record reported.

Foster next went to Clark & Engle’ where he gave his name as the Honorable C.D. Foster and asked the clerk for two diamond rings.

“The thief told the clerk that he wanted an opal ring and a diamond cluster ring for his daughter and, as he stated in all the establishments, desired to take them to his home for his daughter to make a selection,” the Record reported.

The clerk believed Foster was a judge as he identified himself as “Honorable” and allowed the thief to remove the rings from the business.

While Foster was making his rounds targeting jewelry stores in the downtown area of Wilkes-Barre, W.L. McDougal from Pittston arrived in search of the thief inquiring at the same jewelry stores Foster had already hit.

McDougal encountered a city policeman and after telling his story, they canvassed downtown finding Foster inside J.G. Martin jewelry store at 81 Public Square where he was arrested carrying a bag of rings, necklaces and a watch valued at $2,000, the Record reported.

When he was jailed, Foster told a policeman his greed at targeting too many stores led to his capture as he planned to take the Black Diamond Express train to Mauch Chunk in Carbon County, where he claimed he lived.

Foster’s trial was held before Judge John Lynch in Courtroom Two at the Luzerne County Courthouse on Public Square on April 24, 1899.

A jury did not take long deliberating before finding Foster guilty on four counts of larceny. He was sentenced to four years at the famed Eastern Penitentiary in Philadelphia.