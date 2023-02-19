🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — State Rep. Alec Ryncavage said Sunday he has been hard at work navigating a new job, new transition and new administration.

Ryncavage, 21, R-Plymouth, said while the House of Representatives has not been in session since his swearing in, he has been committed to his district operations and completing a smooth transition from now-retired Democrat Rep. Gerald Mullery.

In December, Ryncavage said he announced an outreach initiative to assist fixed-income seniors and disabled residents with their 2021 property tax and rent rebate forms. Since then, he said he and his staff have been working on rent rebates every day.

“Since the election, I have been committed to serving my district and assisting my constituents in any way possible,” Ryncavage said. “I am grateful to be able to work on the issues that matter most to them, and I look forward to continuing to do so as we move forward.”

Ryncavage said he has appointed John F. Newman of Nanticoke as his Chief of Staff.

Two office locations

Ryncavage said he has two office locations — one in Mountain Top, and the other in Nanticoke.

His Mountain Top office is located in the Fairview Twp Municipal building, 65 Shady Tree Dr., Mountain Top, and it is open during normal business hours.

Ryncavage said this is the first time the 119th Legislative District has had two district offices since Rep. Mullery closed his Freeland office in 2020.

Ryncavage said he is moving his Nanticoke district office to North Walnut Street in Nanticoke, just three blocks from where Rep. Mullery had his district office on South Market Street.

When asked why he moved the office, Ryncavage said he wanted “a fresh new look to reflect the fresh new face representing the district.” He added that he wanted to achieve a more accessible location that featured off-street parking.

While Ryncavage’s Fairview Township office is open full-time, Ryncavage said his Nanticoke office is “a new build” and will neighbor State Sen. Lisa Baker’s office that is located in the same complex.

Ryncavage said he hopes to open the doors to the public at the Nanticoke location the first week of March.

Ryncavage said his staff started operating full-time on Dec. 1, and has been available in Mountain Top, but also by appointment at various satellite locations. Each week, he said the staff has rotated between various municipal offices including Plymouth, Larksville, Edwardsville, Nanticoke, Hanover Township, and Newport Township.

Next week he said he will have staff available at Lee Park Towers in Nanticoke on Tuesday-Thursday and Oplinger Towers in Nanticoke on Friday. Each site visit will operate from 9 a.m.to 4:30 p.m.

Ryncavage said his work also began on Dec.1, starting by meeting with every municipality and their elected officials, as well as administration.

In addition to the legislation he hopes to introduce once the House returns to session next week, he said he has been working on addressing safety concerns with Wyoming Valley West, the budget deficit with Crestwood School District, and the rising UGI rates affecting working-class families.

Ryncavage also has two upcoming document shredding events: Hanover Area High School on April 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Crestwood High School on June 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ryncavage said that once he returns to session, he hopes to have an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at both office locations in early spring.

For more information

Rep. Alec J. Ryncavage

52B East Wing

P.O. Box 202119

Harrisburg, PA 17120-2119

717-783-2041

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.