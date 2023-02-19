🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE – NY Record Fair’s Vinyl Records and CD Fair made it’s return to the Woodlands Inn & Resort Sunday, pulling in a steady crowd of interested buyers.

While the event started at 10 a.m., shoppers were browsing and mingling with sellers from all over the Northeast well into the afternoon, the unmistakable smell of decaying cardboard and PVC permeating the air.

For music lovers, it’s a welcome smell.

“We’re usually competing with football this time of year,” said organizer, Jack Skutnik, of Binghamton N.Y., noting how the crowds usually clear out by 1 or 2 p.m. This year, business remained steady.

The Facebook page for the event boasts of over 100,000 records, CDs and DVDs available for purchase. And indeed, the room was lined with rows and rows of boxes, packed with records of every genre of music imaginable. For collectors, its an opportunity to score some rare finds, such as a near mint copy of Joni Mitchell’s “Ladies of the Canyon” from 1970 or an original 1967 copy of ‘The Velvet Underground & Nico.’

“I mean, I don’t know how much the internet does,” Jack mused. “But this is where people are getting their music.”

Renewed interest in vinyl, as well as other forms of physical media, has risen steadily over the last decade. With streaming becoming increasingly unreliable, people seem to be clamoring for media that is tangible and long-lasting.

“That’s why we’re here with blu-rays,” said vendor and editor of Screem Magazine, Darryl Mayeski. Mayeski, of Wilkes-Barre, chatted up potential buyers while showing off his impressive inventory of movies – mostly horror – including some stunning special and Criterion Collection editions.

A wide selection of CDs, as well as concert DVDs were also available at the fair. As the Facebook event page said, “Something for everybody!”

NY Record Fair’s Vinyl Records and CD Fair is a twice yearly event. The fair will be back at the Woodlands Inn & Resort in November.