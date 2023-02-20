🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Owner Gus Genetti Monday announced that Oyster Restaurant will be renamed and re-branded over the upcoming weeks.

Genetti said details on when the new concept will open will be released in the coming weeks regarding the restaurant located inside the downtown Best Western Plus Genetti Hotel, 77 East Market St.

Genetti said the dining room will be closed effective immediately, the bar/lounge will remain open with a limited menu to serve hotel guests and the general public. He said the breakfast buffet will continue to be served daily, seven days a week.

Oyster Restaurant has operated for more than 17 years with a partnership between Genetti and his nephew, Thom Greco.

“After the COVID pandemic and the current rebounding of Downtown Wilkes Barre, fine dining was not getting the support, we once enjoyed,” Greco said. “Staffing was difficult to retain and maintaining the high level of food and service experience was a struggle. We do not want to compromise that reputation we enjoyed.”

Greco said after 17 years, Genetti’s will take a different approach in the restaurant and bar area.

“And I will concentrate on my other hospitality outlets in Wilkes-Barre as well as other business endeavors,” Greco said.

Genetti added, “Thom Greco is part of our Genetti family and he has dedicated so much of his time in this restaurant endeavor and we appreciate the level of food and service Oyster Restaurant achieved for our guests and the local community. The times and economy have changed, and we will make some changes to adjust.”

Genetti said Greco will continue to host events in the ballroom and offer entertainment choices to the community in the ballrooms.

Some of Greco’s upcoming events include the “Pennsylvania Polkafest,” with 18 Grammy Award winner, Jimmy Sturr & his Orchestra on Saturday, April 29, and comedian, John Valby in the ballroom on Saturday, May 13.

Genetti said he will go in a different direction and open a bar and food service “more attuned to today’s traveler and the local customer.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.